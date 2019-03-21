Is Jody Wilson-Raybould Really After Justin Trudeau's Job?

I've been trying very hard to ignore Jody Wilson-Raybould and her best buddy Jane Philpott, because like most Canadians I'm sick to death of the fake scandal.
Which in my opinion has now reached such a level of absurdity, it's starting to resemble an episode of mass psychosis.
I should add that I've also done my best to ignore the persistent rumour that the two women are involved in some kind of bizarre plot to topple Justin Trudeau, and make Wilson-Raybould Prime Minister.
For I thought that was not just absurd, it was laughable.
And then I saw this.
A photo of Wilson-Raybould and Philpott holding court at the Chateau Laurier, and I had to admit, it did look like they just might be plotting something.
So I wasn't really surprised to see this from the old Con fluffer Paul Wells.
This is Philpott’s first interview since she resigned over Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin controversy. She believes, as she put it, that “there’s much more to the story that needs to be told” but that it can’t come out because “there’s been an attempt to shut down the story”—an attempt she attributed to the Prime Minister and his close advisors.
Who while conducting the softest interview since he stroked Stephen Harper with a chicken feather, failed to press Philpott on why after four hours of testimony Wilson-Raybould would need even more time to tell "her truth."
Or why she and her darling Jody couldn't just walk into the House of Commons and spill their guts, as the highly respected former Common's Law Clerk Rob Walsh says they are free to do anytime they want:
Former House of Commons law clerk @toccataprima says Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott can speak freely on the SNC-Lavalin affair under parliamentary privilege: "They are totally at liberty to say whatever they want in the House or appearing before a committee." pic.twitter.com/MT5Z1ucgzK— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 21, 2019
But whatever, that's not new either, and like the Philpott interview certainly not surprising. Jane will say or do anything to keep her Jody happy.
What is surprising, and deeply disturbing, is this article.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals want the SNC-Lavalin affair to go away. They will not succeed until former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould is satisfied. It’s not clear that she will be satisfied until Trudeau resigns as Liberal leader.
Which suggests that Wilson-Raybould has ulterior motives. And that far from standing up for any principles, is mainly interested in feathering her own nest.
Trudeau has already been badly wounded by this affair, losing both Butts, and top bureaucrat Michael Wernick. But if these wounds become mortal, either before or after the October election, Wilson-Raybould is primed and ready to replace him.
For if that's true, for me it's where this story goes off the rails. Or as in the tale of Thelma and Louise goes off the cliff...
For let's be clear, if Jody Wilson-Raybould truly believes she can manipulate herself into the Prime Minister's Office...
She is frankly deluded, and the fake scandal is more fake than even I thought it was.
Finally, what is also clear to me is that this story is still being driven by the Con media, who seven weeks after it started can't seem to let it go.
So I thought I share this tweet with you, which might offer us all a way out..
I wonder if this Freudian slip by Evan Solomon might actually prove to be helpful. If the Con media can’t get their obsession with the fake scandal out of their systems, could a laxative solve the problem? #cdnpoli https://t.co/r1jwJAboTN— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 19, 2019
Yup, the truth is supposed to set us free.
But in this country the elusive search for "her truth" has the country trapped in a whirlpool.
Going around and around in a toilet bowl.
And just about ready to be flushed...
