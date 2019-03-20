The Liberal Budget and the Monstrous Con Fascists

For a while it looked like it would be like any other Budget Day in Canada. With the finance minister Bill Morneau posing proudly with his billion dollar baby.
And when I skimmed through the budget document later on it seemed like a pretty good one.
But Andrew Scheer was furious because the Liberals on the justice committee had rejected his demand that Jody Wilson-Raybould be brought back for even more testimony on the fake scandal.
And when Morneau tried to deliver his budget speech in the Commons this is what happened.
He was drowned out by a howling Con mob shouting "let her speak" and banging on their desks, in what had to be the most disgusting scene I have ever witnessed in a Canadian parliament.Bill Morneau is being drowned out by opposition MPs as he delivers his budget speech #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/3uNaABJU5s— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 19, 2019
A fascist circus if ever there was one.
And as if that wasn't bad enough, the enraged Scheer then led his Cons out of the Commons, calling the justice committee decision rather than his own behaviour an "assault on democracy"
Even though as you can see from that picture, he is clearly not a well man, and is demonstrably unfit to be the leader of any Canadian party, let alone prime minister.
But just don't tell that to his stooges in the Con media like Kady O'Malley, who far from being disgusted declared that deplorable behaviour to be a win for Scheer.
While the CBC's News Network decided to cover what Scheer had to say about the fake scandal, rather than what Morneau had to say about the budget.
Can you believe that? Have they no respect for the decent people of Canada?
And to make matters worse, none of those shabby media stooges even mentioned the obvious reason Scheer is behaving like a maniac.
The fact that after having hidden behind his creepy smile for so long, he has finally been exposed as a far-right extremist...
And a threat to this country and its values.
Which is why I chose to sum up what happened yesterday like this:
A howling Con mob drowning out a finance minister trying to deliver a budget in a Canadian parliament? Imagine what those monstrous right-wing extremists might do to our country if they should ever govern it again. And don't ever let them win. #cdnpoli https://t.co/9RYrWdoAxB— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 20, 2019
The fascists are at the gates.
The Battle for Canada has begun.
And failure is not an option...
No comments:
Post a Comment