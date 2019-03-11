Monday, March 11, 2019
Is The United States Already Waging War on Venezuela?
I ask that question because of what has been happening in that country for more than four days.
When night falls on Venezuela’s ghostly capital, an unnerving hush grips the streets of this once-bustling South American metropolis.
“You feel a profound silence all around you,” said Alejandro Guzmán, a 26-year-old lawyer and one of millions of Venezuelans left in the dark after their country was hit by an unprecedented blackout some believe could have dramatic implications for its political future. “It’s like a city of shadows.”
Which has added to the suffering of its people.
And when I look at this graph looks to me to have some of the characteristics of a cyber attack.
The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denies that the Pentagon is responsible.
But along with other members of the trump regime, he also claimed that Venezuelan security forces had torched this aid convoy on the Colombia Venezuela border last month.
And it now seems he was wrong.
The narrative seemed to fit Venezuela’s authoritarian rule: Security forces, on the order of President Nicolás Maduro, had torched a convoy of humanitarian aid as millions in his country were suffering from illness and hunger.
But there is a problem: The opposition itself, not Mr. Maduro’s men, appears to have set the cargo alight accidentally.
Unpublished footage obtained by The New York Times and previously released tapes — including footage released by the Colombian government, which has blamed Mr. Maduro for the fire — allowed for a reconstruction of the incident. It suggests that a Molotov cocktail thrown by an antigovernment protester was the most likely trigger for the blaze.
Which makes a neutral observer like me wonder once again whether the U.S. is just looking for an excuse to invade Venezuela.
And the blackout is just another weapon in its arsenal.
Even if that means further disrupting that country's shattered economy, and leaving even hospitals plunged into darkness.
With desperate doctors and nurses forced to operate ventilators by hand, with patients dying all around them.
There were unconfirmed reports that dozens of newborn babies had died in a hospital in the western city of Maracaibo as a result of the blackout. At least 13 patients were reported to have died in a hospital in the city of Maturín, 540km east of the capital.
Which if the blackout was deliberate would be a war crime, even if no war has been officially declared.
And should serve as a warning to the Canadian government:
Be careful what you say and do. Make providing food and medicines to Venezuela's stricken population a priority. Demand a peaceful solution.
Or we might find ourselves going down a very dark road, and regret it forever...
