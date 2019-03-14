Neil Macdonald on the Fake Scandal's Bullshit Theatre

As you know I have always felt that the SNC-Lavalin affair was an over hyped fake scandal.
And that Andrew Scheer and his sleazy Cons were behaving like members of a third-rate circus.
I'm sure you also know that I was also enraged to see our ghastly MSM media stumbling around in the ring and feverishly promoting that shabby show.
So you can imagine how happy I am to see the CBC's Neil Macdonald call out this sordid spectacle.
By declaring that the opposition is a "caricature," Scheer is a "humid performer" and it's all "Bullshit Theater."
In Scheer's estimation, the prime minister is "disgraced," up to "something sinister," running a coverup, and corrupt in the manner of a Third World despot. Trudeau, Scheer tells us, pressures, harasses, subverts the law and gags elected MPs. And he should be investigated for what are clearly crimes, something Scheer has written to the RCMP demanding.
Now, Trudeau might not be a particularly inspiring, or even articulate fellow. His gurgly moralizing is aggravating. But a sinister, disgraced, subversive, corrupt criminal? Because he tried to get his justice minister to change her decision about a prosecution, to persuade her to use a new law the Conservatives supported, then eventually accepted her decision, and then moved her to Veterans Affairs, an assignment she herself, truth-teller that she is, said at the time was not a demotion?
And yet, crime, corrupt, sinister, coverup, criminal, disgraced, bad, rotten, lawbreaker.
I also like the way that Macdonald takes aim at the hypocrisy of the Cons.
With Scheer heading the opposition, we are supposed to forget that the government his party formed under Stephen Harper happily imposed its will on Canada's judiciary, using minimum-sentencing legislation to interfere with judicial discretion.
Or that Harper's Conservatives, having denounced Belinda Stronach for crossing the floor to join the Liberal government in 2005 (a betrayal of her constituents, we were told) happily received Liberal David Emerson, who crossed to join Harper's government in 2006, and then booted Conservative MP Garth Turner from the caucus after he protested (speaking truth to power, really) that Emerson should seek a new mandate from his constituents, the way the party had argued Stronach should have.
As well as at the hypocrisy of people like Charlie Angus, who after denouncing Jody Wilson-Raybould in no uncertain terms.
Is now on his knees polishing her sainted image with his tongue.
Or for that matter, let's not forget the hypocrisy of the grotesque Pierre Poilievre.
When I hear Pierre Poilievre screaming "cover-up" or calling the justice committee "Justin's committee" I remember when they called him Harper's stooge, and justice was the last thing on his mind. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/gc1zJ0CVn9— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 14, 2019
A filthy Harperite if ever there was one.
There is of course one glaring weakness or gaping hole in Macdonald's otherwise very good article.
His failure to take aim at the Con media and other dirty old toxic Trudeau haters who have acted as cheerleaders in this Bullshit Theatre...
And humped this fake scandal in a manner that only be called pornographic.
Even though it has severely damaged our democracy only a few months away from the federal election.
But they will pay for that. The Cons by alienating decent Canadians. The Con media by damaging what was left of their credibility.
And when all is said and done, Justin Trudeau may be battered and bruised.
But is still going to emerge as the big winner of this ugly contest...
It may take a while, but even in a bullshit theatre.
Decency usually prevails....
Well, of course Neil's not going to bite the hand that feeds him. Coren's article from yesterday should suffice; at least we've got someone going after the Scheer hypocrisy of the DipperCon alliance. But are we also supposed to forget that Scheer wanted Trudeau to personally throw Terri McClintic in the hole, or that the Cons cared soooo much about Indigenous issues that they mocked the healing-lodge model as a "free pass" given to a killer? Someone please ask Arrogant Andy if he would exert pressure or influence on Bissonnette's upcoming appeal. Then again, he probably wouldn't have to, because he'd hire disgraced lawyer Levant as AG and give Bissonnette a plum spot in the PMO.ReplyDelete
Cons always con, but the Dippers with their fake moral outrage taking up the mantle for the social issues that Trudeau has consistently been a champion of, they look even more debased. "Speaking truth to power"? More like talking out of both sides of their orifices. This is a dirty, coordinated attack on a good man and a decent PM in an election year, and no one on the visiting team is acting in good faith. No one really cares about good governance and they certainly don't care about "speaking truth to power." They're all just trying to raise their profiles tearing apart this one guy they hate for no good reason at all. I only hope you're right that the bullshit machine ends up blowing up in their ugly clown faces.