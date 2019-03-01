Andrew Scheer and the Invisible Justin Trudeau

As we all know Andrew Scheer is doing everything he can to make the fake scandal look not only like a real scandal.
But the BIGGEST scandal in the WORLD.
And his latest attempt to pump some more hot air into that dead balloon is to demand that the RCMP investigate Justin Trudeau.
While he goes after Trudeau in the House of Commons and challenges him to surrender or ELSE.
So here he is doing that, or should I say PRETENDING to do that.
Because although Scheer tries to make it look like he's asking Trudeau questions, and the prime minister is too guilty to answer.
The truth is that Trudeau isn't in the House of Commons, he's in Montreal.
And the sleazy Scheer is faking it...
Can you believe that?Justin Trudeau no longer has the moral authority to govern. It was disgusting that he didn’t have the fortitude to answer any questions in Question Period yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Y2BWlej0Sx— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 1, 2019
Accusing Trudeau of lacking fortitude, putting pretend questions on tape, so they can use it to make fake attack ads about the fake scandal during the election campaign, and make the decent Trudeau look like a coward and a criminal.
When in fact Scheer is the cowardly Con man who would crawl through a sewer to try to destroy the man he considers the Antichrist....
So he can become the next prime minister of Canada, and start dismembering this country and its values.
But if the Schmearmonger is counting on the fake scandal to transport him to 24 Sussex, he probably should call a taxi.
And that's because according to Ekos' Frank Graves the fake scandal is not going anywhere...
Lordy. All that saturation coverage, all those Kumbaya sessions with St Jody, all those Trudeau obituaries. All for NOTHING
Oh boy, I can only imagine how the cowardly Scheer and his hapless Con stooges must be absorbing that one...
Probably badly. Really badly.
But as I said on Twitter...on the positive side, it is another great example of why the creepy serial liar Scheer should never be allowed to get anywhere near government.
And why those Con stooges in the Parliamentary Press Gallery should all be fired.
Fakers are fakers.
And it is a fake scandal...
