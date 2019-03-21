How The Filibustering Cons Ended Up Looking Like Idiots

As you know Andrew Scheer is desperate to try to keep the fake scandal going, to try to make Canadians forget that he has been exposed as a far-right extremist.
So he came up with the idea of a filibuster to try to force the Liberals to allow Jody Wilson-Raybould to tell the justice committee even more of "her truth." *Groan.*
With the absurd slogan "let her speak and we will let you sleep."
But unfortunately for Scheer and his Cons, the filibuster is backfiring badly, and making them look even more unfit to ever form a government.
For while they have kept the lights in the House of Commons burning all night.
The House of Commons is engaged in a marathon voting session that will force MPs to stock up on stamina (and caffeine) to get through.
Shouts of "Yay" and "Nay" were still being heard around 3:30 a.m. ET, as the motions kept coming. The sheer volume could keep MPs voting for the next 48 hours.
Their plan to vote to defund hundreds of government departments has made them look like idiots.
By giving the Liberals a handy slogan:
Stop Playing Games.
And allowing them to have some fun at their expense of the batty Cons, like Chris Bittle does here.
And here.Marathon vote update #5 - the Conservatives voted to defund Veteran’s Affairs $323 million - quite the commitment to those who have served our country #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aH10tEibco— Chris Bittle (@Chris_Bittle) March 21, 2019
And with the excellent Stephen Fuhr keeping a running count.Marathon vote update #7 - the Tories voted to defund the Royal Canadian Mounted Police #upallnight #workingforyou pic.twitter.com/EwYSNMvC0h— Chris Bittle (@Chris_Bittle) March 21, 2019
🚨All night vote update #1️⃣1️⃣. So far, the Conservatives have voted AGAINST funding for the following items: #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/gqtmzgcVaN— Stephen Fuhr CD MP (@FuhrMP) March 21, 2019
I was also able to get in on the action.
By among other things, making a monkey out of the grotesque Pierre Poilievre.
By accusing him of fiscal irresponsibility, and adding to the deficit the Cons are always complaining about.Actually the joke is on you Skippy. Your little stunt is not only a meaningless assault on our democracy. At an estimated $50,000 an hour to keep the Commons running all night, the total cost to taxpayers could be at least $2 million dollars. #cdnpoli https://t.co/r2y0vVI4Qx— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 21, 2019
As well as sticking a fork into the side of this grotesque video from the porky Candice Bergen.
On a night when the filibustering Cons voted against funding the Department for Women and Gender Equality, the House Leader of the Misogyny Party wants you to know that Justin Trudeau is a fake feminist. https://t.co/UVZmHtww1w via @YouTube— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 21, 2019
Which no doubt had her squealing with indignation.
But had me rolling on the floor laughing.
And the best part?
The Liberals are going to be able to go all over the country telling Canadians that the Cons tried to kill the programs they are now enjoying.
Like the one that keeps us safe from terrorists, or the one that provides granny with a wheelchair she otherwise could not afford.
But that luckily the Liberals were able to save them, which should mean lots of grateful voters.
Poor Cons, no matter how hard they try.
They're not smart enough to govern. They're just too dumb.
And they always end up looking like clowns...
No comments:
Post a Comment