Andrew Scheer and the Kooky Pizzagate Conspiracy

As I have shown over and over again, Andrew Scheer is an alt-right sympathizer who will do anything to encourage his Trumpling supporters to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.
His use of the alt-right conspiracy theory that claimed that Trudeau was conspiring with the U.N. to "erase Canada's borders", resulted in an avalanche of death threats aimed at the prime minister.
And now he's at it again.
Pretending at a town hall today, that he doesn't know what the pizzagate conspiracy theory is all about.
Or even more pathetically, claiming that he didn't hear the question.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said today he didn't hear a question asked at a town hall event about an infamous — and widely debunked — conspiracy theory connecting former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to a child sex ring.
Even though the question from one of his kooky supporters was so clear people all over the hall started applauding, and Scheer did manage to turn his answer into another attack on Trudeau.
In his response to the town hall questioner, Scheer did not say the pizzagate theory was false — although he did pick up on the Clinton Foundation angle to talk about Trudeau spending taxpayers' money on what he called "personal projects."
"You mentioned that the Clinton Foundation ... there are other examples where Justin Trudeau's government has given grants to hire people for groups that are, you know, advocating for their own particular ideology, specifically fighting against things like pipelines and building our infrastructure to be able to get our energy to international markets."
Which makes it only too clear that he is lying. Again.
Which if you remember how he lied about the UN Global Compact on Migration.
A spokesperson for Trudeau accused Scheer of promoting falsehoods, citing his attacks on the federal government's embrace of the UN Global Compact on Migration. Scheer has said he fears the document could exert an influence over Canada's immigration system — even though it is not a treaty and is not binding on the nations that support it.
Is yet another reason why he must NEVER become prime minister.
You know, yesterday I reminded my Twitter followers that Scheer has been a political extremist since he was only ten-years-old...
But now he's all grown up, and he is even weirder and more dangerous than ever.Here's fun fact about Andrew Scheer. When he was ten he read a story about the gory execution of Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife. And decided he wanted to be a politician. Does that sound like a future PM? I don't think so. *Shudder* https://t.co/OYMOVn2EEc pic.twitter.com/m1DD5MoIgz— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 8, 2019
He owes his allegiance to an evil ideology not a country.
And if the Con media allows him to get away with that, and if he ever becomes prime minister.
He will destroy this country...
No comments:
Post a Comment