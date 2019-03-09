Saturday, March 09, 2019
Trudeau Slams Scheer Over the Pizzagate Scandal
Yesterday I wrote about how Andrew Scheer was asked a question about the far right-wing conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate.
And how despite the fact the Con crowd in the room loudly applauded that question, he claimed not to have heard it, while his handlers pleaded ignorance.
Scheer's press secretary told CBC News today the Conservative leader "does not keep up with paranoid, American alt-right conspiracy theories and as such was not familiar with the term until it came up in the questioning today."
Which since he has used other alt-right conspiracy theories to whip up a murderous hatred against Justin Trudeau, just made Scheer look like a liar. Again.
So I'm glad to see that Justin Trudeau has finally decided to go after Scheer.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has criticized Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer over his response to a man who invoked the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory at a town hall in Kitchener, Ont. this week.
Trudeau didn’t accept the explanation, saying Saturday that Scheer showed “that he simply doesn’t hear or doesn’t notice intolerant comments.”
Slamming that creepy Con for attending the yellow vest rally on Parliament Hill, that was riddled with bigots and right-wing extremists.
“If there’s one thing we need to do as Canadians, [it is to] be vigilant about the intolerant and extremist voices coming from all sides and stay true to the values of respect and openness that have served us so well as a country,” Trudeau said.
Even mocking Scheer's fake town halls.
“It would be nice if he let the actual public into these town halls, but that’s another thing,” Trudeau said.
And all I can say is hallelujah, thank you Polar Bear God of the Great White North, it's about time.
Justin Trudeau has been too nice for too long to Scheer and his bigot Cons who have heaped vile abuse at him, or targeted him with thousands of death threats.
While the slobbering Con media ignores those threats, focus all their attention on the fake scandal.
And the toxic Trudeau haters including some "progressives" waddle around around in a state of high arousal screaming, "I hate Trudeau so much I don't care if Scheer wins !!!!!!!!!"
AAAAARGH !!#@!
And yes, enough is enough.
The upcoming election campaign will not be fought over a fake scandal, that the Cons and their grotesque stooges in the media are trying to make sound like the biggest story EVER.
It will be a choice between a leader who can best defend our country and its values. Defend everything from women's rights, to our medicare system.
From the Con beasts and the far-right extremists who would destroy them.
So I hope you're as ready as I am.
Justin Trudeau is putting on the gloves at last.
And the Battle for Canada is about to begin in earnest...
