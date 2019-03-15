Friday, March 15, 2019
The Christchurch Massacre and the Bigot Cons
It's a sickening act of terrorist violence that has shocked the world.
Dozens of people killed in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Slaughtered while they prayed, just because they were were Muslims.
But don't tell Andrew Scheer that, because he couldn't even bring himself to use the word Muslim.
But then of course who can be surprised?
When just a few weeks ago Scheer addressed a rally on Parliament Hill that was riddled with racists and far-right extremists.
The kind of yellow vested bigots who reacted in this way to the massacre in New Zealand...
Scheer has also cuddled up to anti-Muslim bigots in Quebec...
Even after a gunman, inflamed by the same kind of right-wing garbage as the one in New Zealand, killed six people at a mosque in Quebec City.
When the House of Commons passed the non-binding motion M-103 condemning Islamophobia, Scheer cheerfully voted against it.
And his campaign manager Hamish Marshall once worked for Ezra Levant's hate mongering Rebel which is a font of anti-Muslim bigotry.
So as I said, who can be surprised that for Scheer bigotry is just another way to win votes?
Or that the man who has spent the last few weeks calling Justin Trudeau a criminal, deserves to be called one himself...
For whipping up hatred against Trudeau, and having done nothing to fight the hate that is poisoning this country.
You know, the Cons and the dirty old toxic Trudeau haters despise Trudeau for all kinds of reasons.
They hate him for standing up for the rights of women. They hate him for reaching out to LGBT Canadians like no other prime minister ever has.
And they hate him for trying to make other minorities, including Muslims, feel welcome in their own country.
And for becoming a symbol of tolerance all over the world.
And for that alone, at a time when hatred is on the march, he deserves to be re-elected prime minister in October.
While Andrew Scheer on the other hand deserves to be rejected by all decent Canadians.
For he is an alt-right sympathizer, he is encouraging the evil bigotry that can lead to tragedies like the one in New Zealand.
And if he is not stopped he will set this country on fire...
I hope this marks a turning point. Harper didn't give a damn about that little boy who drowned in the Med either.ReplyDelete
My concern is copycats elsewhere in the world. Canada's bigots are already organizing using Bissonnette's appeal case as a flashpoint.
I'm worried that, as the writer behind the Anti-Racist Canada blog said, "it's not a matter of if, but when."
I'm not sure how media coverage can avoid lionizing these butchers for some right wingers. Now Bissonette has put us on this map. Brevik was the worst. Hunting down the socialists children while on an island at summer camp. A plan so diabolical its outside even what ISIS does. Though in Africa the right wing militia are after girls and against their education. Islamic terrorism like all other terrorism is right wing terrorism. I hope this guy isn't an atheist. If he is may he spend an eternity in prison with the christian super majority.ReplyDelete
Anti-Racist Canada also reporting that the gunman's equipment was scrawled with tributes to Bissonnette -- and anger about the UN Migration Compact.ReplyDelete
http://anti-racistcanada.blogspot.com/2019/03/massacre-at-two-new-zealand-mosques.html
For that reason alone this blood is on Scheer's hands and the entirety of the CPC. Investigate this domestic terrorist organization masquerading as a political party.
LMAO....Liberal haters complaining about hatred. You cannot make this up.ReplyDelete
GTFO with your shitposting, troll. You can't hide from this anymore. You're terrorists. Pure and simple. You Cons and your Neon Nazi MAGA Rebel scum stormtrooper vanguard are nothing but a vector of hate.Delete
Go lick Ezra's balls or wank to a Faith Goldy video.
I gotta admit, it's interesting watching the usual suspects suddenly pretend that all of the xenophobia that they were peddling about Syrian immigrants and "multiculturalism" and "clash of civilizations" and all that nonsense... nah, that had nothing to do with attacks on Muslims! Just a lone wolf! Thoughts and prayers! Nothing we can do here!ReplyDelete
I saw that Australian Senator Fraser Anning just took all the subtext and made it text with a written statement literally blaming Muslim immigrants for their own murders: https://www.vox.com/2019/3/15/18267077/australian-senator-new-zealand-attack-muslims-immigrants
If you have this mindset, that somehow this one particular religion is this big a threat, then of course this will be the logical conclusion of that thinking. You don't hold these kind of beliefs and build up the threat to existential proportions, then just stop at "I'm sure some dank memes will do the trick."
While there are no doubt some true believers here in Canada, like the Yellow Vests, the cynical politicians eager to ride that bigotry to office are particularly appalling in their lack of scruples. I hope this dogs them for a while.
-KM
It's called stochastic terrorism:Delete
The use of mass public communication, usually against a particular individual or group, which incites or inspires acts of terrorism which are statistically probable but happen seemingly at random.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lone_wolf_(terrorism)
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/stochastic_terrorism
Interestingly enough, the shooter's manifesto has been described as an example of "shitposting." That also happens to be how Canadian journalist Dale Smith describes Andrew Scheer's -- er, Hamish Marshall's -- social media "strategy".
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/rest-of-world/2019/03/15/shitposting-inspirational-terrorism-and-the-christchurch-mosque-massacre/
Others have described it as weaponized Gamergate. Funny that, to this day there has been only one major world leader who mentioned Gamergate by name as a problematic source of potential radicalization... and it is Justin Trudeau.
https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/canadas-feminist-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-targets-gamergate-anti-misogyny-call-action-1525176
Wake up, Canada. This is another watershed moment -- bloodshed moment. The CPC and Rebel are as responsible for this as Donald Trump.
It's sickening that Trump was a big inspiration for the shooter. It's apparently in his manifesto. Same with Bissonette at the Quebec City Mosque according to what he revealed to police during interrogation. Same with the murderer of the Jews a while back and the whack job who was sending bombs in the mail. Remember his tribute to Trump van? Complete with crosshairs over Trump "enemies"?ReplyDelete
The far right are by far the biggest terrorist threat to peace loving Muslims and other people of colour around the world so seeing Scheer cozying up to his alt-right buddies makes me sick. You're "thoughts and prayers" mean nothing Andy you hypocritical, complicit POS.
JD