Climate Change: The Youth Rebellion Goes Global

I remember something Andrew Nikiforuk, the well known environmental writer, wrote shortly after Donald Trump was elected president.
First he quoted Albert Camus:
“A man without ethics is a wild beast loosed upon this world.”
Which turned out to be true. Then he wrote this:
The Baby Boom generation, the most destructive and selfish generation in the history of the planet, has made its last political statement.
Which turned out to be wrong. At least until now.
For now it seems that a new generation is indeed coming to save the world.
From Sydney to Seoul, Cape Town to New York, children skipped school en masse Friday to demand action on climate change.
It was a stark display of the alarm of a generation. It was also a glimpse of the anger directed at older people who have not, in the protesters’ view, taken global warming seriously enough.
And although they are very young, with an estimated one MILLION school strikers all over the world, it was the biggest climate mobilization ever.
And a real show of force...
And I wouldn't fool with them, or the one who helped inspire them, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg...
Because like so many of the others she has the determined look that comes from knowing that for them it's do or die.
I wish the boomer generation could have done more to fight climate change thirty or forty years ago, instead of being so shortsighted or so greedy.
But at least, judging from this crowd of students in Montreal, they must surely know what they must do now...
Énorme!#equiterre #climatestrike #fridaysforfuture #pourlefutur #grevepourleclimat @PLANETESINVITE @PourlefuturMtl @Pourlepacte @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/fUqwO4ADfU— Équiterre (@equiterre) March 15, 2019
Follow them, help them, or get out of the way.
For the new generation is on the march.
And NOBODY is going to stop them...
No comments:
Post a Comment