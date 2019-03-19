An Angry Justin Trudeau Goes After The Hate Mongers

For most of the last 48 hours since he heard about the monstrous massacre in Christchurch, Justin Trudeau managed to hold his true feelings in check.
He was quiet and gentle as he visited a mosque to express his solidarity with the Muslim community, and listen to what young people had to say about building a safer and more inclusive society.
But yesterday in the House of Commons he finally let his true feelings show.
And went after the hate mongers with a vengeance.
PM Trudeau on New Zealand attacks:— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) March 18, 2019
"After tragedies like these, politicians often say that it's not a time to talk politics but that instead we should grieve & support the affected communities. I think that's a farce...I think this is exactly the time to talk politics." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aF9HCJOKCu
And not just the hate mongers who are poisoning our country with their ugly bigotry.
“Toxic rhetoric has broken into the mainstream,” Trudeau said. “It is anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, anti-Black, anti-Indigenous, misogynistic, homophobic.”
But also the politicians who pander to them for votes.
“As politicians we stand around and offer our condolences, and we say nice things in the aftermath. We say that we will do better. We will say that never again will such hatred be allowed to fester unchallenged. Then, when the flames die down and the smoke clears, we look the other way. We revert back to politicking, figuring out how we can tap into that powerful rage to harness a few more votes,” said Trudeau, at times visibly angry.
“With a wink and a nudge, we legitimize this evil.”
And although he didn't name names, it was clear that he was directing most of his anger at Andrew Scheer and his Cons, who as I said yesterday have been playing a fascist game.
If you look at Andrew Scheer's long record of recruiting and pandering to far-right extremists it's clear that he is a mortal threat to this country and its values. And if Canadians can't see that they will regret it forever https://t.co/nVwagVQiah #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/QObdJS6I6L— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 18, 2019
Even though hate groups are a growing problem.
Earlier this week, the Liberal government committed funding to research far-right extremism in Canada. Barbara Perry, the researcher who will conduct the study, told the Star she believes as many as 300 far-right extremist, white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups are currently active in Canada, up from roughly 100 in 2015.
And far right extremists like Paul Fromm will stop at nothing to spread their evil message.
Hamilton police are investigating after a Canadian far-right website reposted the manifesto allegedly written by the terrorist behind last week’s mosque attacks in New Zealand.
The racist manifesto was republished on a website affiliated with Paul Fromm.
It was accompanied by a note attributed to Fromm that called it “cogent” and said violence was “not the way to go, but our vile elites have made it all but inevitable.”
And all I can say is it's about time.
This is my idea of a Canadian Prime Minister.
We must counter this hatred. And together, we will. pic.twitter.com/BqF8qz2FmT— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 19, 2019
This is an important fight.
We must counter this hatred.
The bigots must be beaten and jailed.
And the monstrous Cons must be defeated...
