Andrew Scheer and the Growing Fascist Darkness

For more than two years I have been trying to warn Canadians that Andrew Scheer is a leader like no other this country has ever known.
A far-right ideologue who is a mortal threat to the Canada we know and love.
But because my voice is a small and humble one, and I live in a country where so many are so provincial and ignorant of what's happening in other parts of the world, my warnings have always fallen on deaf ears.
Even as a fascist darkness engulfs us.
So that even after Andrew Scheer is seen to consort with far right extremists, walk like one and quack like one, journalists like Andrew Coyne can do a pretty good job of listing the symptoms.
Exploiting public fears of immigrants and minorities has a long and dishonourable tradition in this country. But exactly what kind of voter did Scheer worry would be put off by explicitly naming the sole victims and declared targets of a mass murderer?
That all of this is happening in the wake of the 2017 murders at a Quebec City mosque — the New Zealand attacker cited it as a model — makes this winking indulgence of the worst elements of the populist right particularly reprehensible.
This isn’t about censorship, or political correctness. It’s about judgment, and choices. Scheer has been too eager to appease, or too afraid to offend, a section of opinion that is at best filled with fear and at worst filled with hate.
But totally fail to diagnose the disease.
Even though that disease should have been obvious from the moment Scheer hired the hate mongering Ezra Levant's business partner Hamish Marshall as the Con's campaign manager.
And followed that up by replacing Rona Ambrose when she retired, with the alt-right sympathizer Dane Lloyd.
Despite the fact that Lloyd was one of the few people in Canada followed by Donald Trump on Twitter, and is an outright reactionary.
Who with his Trumpling views would not have looked out of place at a rally like this one.
Just like Scheer by promoting the deranged conspiracy theory that Justin Trudeau and the U.N. are trying to erase Canada's borders...
Would not look out of place at a neo-Nazi rally in Eastern Europe which is where that kooky idea originated.
A kooky idea that thanks to Scheer is now inflaming yellow vested extremists all over Canada...
Like those demonstrating on a Toronto overpass the other day.
And has resulted in a flood of death threats aimed at Justin Trudeau.
But now at last the monstrous massacre of Muslims in two Christchurch mosques has finally alerted some Canadians to the world wide nature of this fascist conspiracy.
As well as explaining why Andrew Scheer has always been such a fanatical supporter of Brexit.It’s an international movement. It feeds on hatred. It is all over social media and the internet. Its followers talk to each other, and spew their hatred and documentation all around the world. It’s a real threat. Enough nonsense about the “lone wolf”. https://t.co/FHNUIFSGDb— Bob Rae (@BobRae48) March 17, 2019
For all you have to do is read what the Christchurch killer had to say about Brexit.
"People must face the fact that it [Brexit] wasn't a damn thing to do with the economy. That it was the British people firing back at mass immigration, cultural displacement and globalism, and that's a great and wonderful thing,” he wrote.
To understand where Scheer is coming from, and where he might take this country.
Which among other things must surely raise some disturbing questions about our Con media. Like why they would consider a fake scandal more important than a far-right takeover of Canada?
Are they just ignorant or provincial, or are they complicit in some giant conspiracy we do not yet understand?
I have no idea, but what I do know is that surely Canadians have seen enough to understand that Andrew Scheer must never ever become prime minister.
Wake up Canadians and smell the fascism in the air
And then fight him, fight him, fight him.
Before that far-right monster destroys this country...
Oh, they're complicit. They know damn well what they're up to. They don't give a damn about a Trump North party oppressing minorities, or Neon Nazi massacres happening every week, as long as they get their tax cuts, Senate appointments and other financial or otherwise personal benefits. They also have a searing personal hatred of Justin Trudeau and delight in torturing him. A very German Schadenfreude. Just like Hillary Clinton. You watch, there'll be a virulent backlash to Jacinda Ardern just the same. Right now it looks like Trudeau is getting the Julia Gillard treatment. Run out of town on a rail after one term by a cabal of dirty right-wing men and assorted Stepford enablers. The more I see of this pathetic ordeal, the more it makes me feel like politics is for shit. Why does anyone even bother running for office knowing they'll get smeared with bile? It's already happening with the 2020 US candidates. Beto O'Rourke in particular is getting the "Justin treatment" here: M$M says "he's just not ready"; the purity voters call him a "neoliberal shill" and the RWNJs call him a f*g. What's the point. The idealists get chewed up and the scum rises to the top. None of these people deserve these vile dirty tricks and backstabbing, and yet here we are.ReplyDelete
John Oliver had a terrific interview with Monica Lewinsky on his HBO program the other night. It was all about public bullying. Not sure if you saw the harassment that a crew of fauxgressive shit disturbers were dishing out to Chelsea Clinton recently at a vigil for the NZ massacre victims, but that's the kind of venom she's been faced with nearly all her life. Same with Justin Trudeau, and now the sewer rats are going after his kids just like the same types did to Chelsea, the Obama sisters, Diana and her boys and now the grown princes and their wives (especially Meghan). Enough of this bullshit. Some people just need a good swift "sock" in the mouth. Starting with Warren and Bob.
Justin HATED politics because he grew up in it and he saw what it did to his family. He begrudgingly let the party, then in shambles, drag him in so he could focus on policy and taking on Harper. Instead, all he got in return was "personality plays" and "power ploys" from the M$M, Internet basement dwellers, the leftover Harper cabal, and especially a trio of backstabbing bitches in his own party. I have nothing but the utmost contempt and hatred for Jody and her fangirls Jane and Celina. The only upside is that they're going to be forgotten and discarded by the cynical exploiters presently propping them up once their 15 minutes runs out. No one will ever trust them again, and their little palace coup has already backfired on them. Jody is delusional if she thinks she's ever going to have the top job like daddy supposedly foresaw in his crystal ball sitting across from Pierre. As for Scheer, he's incompetent. He's probably going to end up with little more than a minority-government clusterfuck one way or the other, and then he'll get run out of town on a rail faster than you can say Joe Clark. And he's no Joe Clark.
I look forward to the tell-all from Justin and Gerald. Heck, call me! I`ll even ghostwrite it! Because I AM here to call people names. "Nazi" and "Nazi enabler" being the most appropriate ones these scumbags -- the Cons, the media, and the backstabbers -- all deserve.
That Brexit quote from the Christchurch gunman is devastating and explains so much. Andrew Scheer has no right to run for prime minister with far right views like that. The media better go after him or it will be complicit.ReplyDelete
Anon 1:34, Scheer's been getting a free pass since he, ahem, won the leadership so I'd say they are complicit. What's really shocking and he deserves credit for it, is Andrew Coyne unabashedly calling him out on it.Delete
JD
Some person on Twitter just went through Scheer’s list of followers and it reads like a list of right wing wackos from Boris Johnson to Ann Coulter. It seems that Scheer is a right wing extremist who has been hiding in plain sight, and if our shit media hadn’t looked the other way he would have been forced to resign a long time ago.ReplyDelete