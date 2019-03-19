Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Does All Of The West Really Want To Separate?
About two years ago I predicted that if or when Jason Kenney became Premier of Alberta he would eventually try to get that province to separate from Canada.
And two years later, with Alberta still seething with resentment over low oil prices, not enough pipelines, and too many Muslims, I'm even more convinced than ever that will happen.
Unless of course Kenney's rube party falls apart and/or he goes to prison.
But who knew most of the west might follow the cowboy province out of confederation?
Or at least that's what David J. Bercuson and Barry Cooper two crusty professors from the infamous Calgary School are predicting.
The date is March 2039, 20 years from now. The Republic of the Northwest is celebrating its 17th anniversary as an independent state. Today it consists of territories that once belonged to Northern Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, parts of British Columbia and the Canadian Arctic north of 60.
And yes, in their minds it will be Kenney who gets the Republic of the Northwest off the ground.
The republic had its beginnings when the premier of Alberta, in March 2020, called a provincial referendum on amending section 36 (2) of the Constitution Act (1982) dealing with equalization payments, and resolving a range of other Alberta-Canada disagreements ranging from provincial policing to taxation.
Negotiations failed and Alberta called a second referendum held in March 2021, as the government had promised to do. This time, along with Saskatchewan, we voted to leave Canada.
And Kenney who convinces Premier Moe of Saskatchewan to join him.
Which wouldn't be too hard.
Since Moe is really dumb, even for an oil pimp and climate change denier.
And Kenney knows how to recruit the best.
Or at least attract the most attention...
But still I found it all very depressing, until I read that the Redneck Republic had thought of calling itself the Republic of Buffalo.
Presumably after the famous Buffalo Chicken Wings.
And that since they weren't planning on taking the lower mainland of BC with them, the Disaffected Liberace was going to be VERY disappointed.
Because he has often vowed to liberate BC from the yoke of the damn Easterners, and Justin Trudeau, PERSONALLY.
And then I couldn't stop laughing.
Although this strikes me as somewhat draconian.
The real problem remains the rest of B.C. The Kootenays, the Cariboo and the Okanagan voted to join the republic, but the Lower Mainland, now in the grip of Green Party fanatics, has become a source of instability to all the territories west of Laurentian Canada.
Discussions in the Senate in Saskatoon contemplated increasing sanctions, limiting the transit of the CPR across our country, and further reductions in shipments of refined petroleum products to Vancouver. There has even been talk of mounting an expeditionary force to bring order to these people.
And this is definitely deeply disturbing.
Ever mindful of Machiavelli’s insight that good laws require good arms, President Isbister gained the immediate support of Governor Malmstrom of Montana, a distant relative and Harvard classmate, who, along with the governors of the other northern tier states, made some 20,000 national guardsmen available if needed.
Threatening to use American troops against their fellow Canadians?
Isn't that TREASON?
And doesn't it tell you everything you know about the state of the Cons in the year 2019?
You know, I don't think anyone can predict what might happen if Jason Kenney tries to get Alberta to separate.
Will it be war, or will it be bye bye and good riddance?
But one thing is for sure.
The next federal election will be between those who love Canada, and the Cons who would destroy it.
And that's why Justin Trudeau is going to win it....
