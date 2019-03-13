When Will The Cons Accept That The Fake Scandal Is Dead?

Earlier today I wrote a post about the disgraceful way the grotesque Con media has been behaving in its coverage of the fake scandal.
And after comparing their fevered frenzy to the Lord of the Flies, I thought what Michael Coren had to say might teach them some manners.
Or at least encourage them to control themselves and/or their bowels.
But alas, I was wrong.
Because now the Cons and their shabby stooges are back, and are more hysterical than ever.
I see that the ghastly Robert Fife is still fluffing his fake scandal, and making outrageous claims to try to bring it back from the dead. When nobody has damaged Canada's reputation more than him and his grubby Con media mob. And enough is enough. https://t.co/rJhaibTW9t— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴🍀 (@montrealsimon) March 13, 2019
First they had the old Con hack Bob Fife promote an emergency meeting of the justice committee, in the middle of the March break.
And then they screamed "Cover-up!" when the Liberals told them to take a hike.
Opposition MPs hurled angry claims of a "coverup" today after Liberals used their majority to shut down an emergency meeting of the committee probing the SNC-Lavalin affair.
The meeting was requested by Conservative and NDP members to press the Liberals to recall Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify again, even though the Liberals already had defeated a similar motion.
As if anybody but the Cons, their media stooges, and other dirty old toxic Trudeau haters, want to hear from Jody Wilson-Raybould again.
As if anybody needs to hear what Pierre Poilievre has to say about anything to do with decency or justice.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ordering Liberal committee members to shut down the hearing so "Canadians will never know the truth." He said Tuesday's meeting is "secret" and that the Liberal majority can shut it down whenever it wants.
"Justin Trudeau is transforming the justice committee into the Justin committee," he said.
After the way he behaved when he was Stephen Harper's favourite monkey...
For if he thinks we have forgotten, he couldn't be more wrong.
And it's time the Cons and their shabby media stooges understood that the fake scandal is over.
And that it's time for our parliament to move on to more serious matters.
Like holding a public inquiry, or calling for a police investigation, to try to determine why so many of Andrew Scheer's Cons are alt-right extremists, misogynists, racists, homophobes, and climate change deniers....
So we can try to figure out what Scheer might do to this country and its precious values if he ever got to form a government.
Which luckily for us, and sadly for the Cons, doesn't look like it's going to happen.
Not when despite all the excrement the Cons and their filthy media stooges have been throwing at him, Justin Trudeau isn't in trouble, he's doing rather well...
And maybe even heading for another majority.
Yup, as I said the other day, the old toxic Trudeau haters can scream all they want...
But the fake scandal is dead.
And so is the Con media...
No comments:
Post a Comment