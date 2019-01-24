Thursday, January 24, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Mad Max Nightmare
You can see the fear in Andrew Scheer's eyes.
His creepy smile has gone, and with every passing day he looks and sounds more and more desperate.
And while his regular pornoCon propaganda is as disgusting as ever.
Now it's more like what you might expect from an alt-right extremist.
For lying like a thief, and blaming Justin Trudeau for the actions of an accused criminal in 2017 is morally depraved.
A woman has been charged with smuggling several people across the Quebec-U.S. border at Roxham Road in the summer of 2017, when there was an increase in the number of asylum seekers crossing on foot.
Especially since it shows that our border controls are working.
And it is just another attempt by that grotesque un-Canadian Con to whip up hatred against refugees and immigrants.
But then what everyone needs to understand is that Scheer isn't just trying to smear Justin Trudeau, by claiming he's trying to erase our borders.
And by so doing encouraging his supporters to threaten our decent prime minister...
He's trying to fend off this other nightmare...
For believe it or not, The Creeper Scheer and Mad Max Bernier are in life or death race to out bigot each other.
And now that Bernier's People's Party is registered, and apparently raking in large amounts of money.
Maxime Bernier claims that his newly-registered People’s Party of Canada raised more than $300,000 in its first weekend as a registered federal party.
And now that Bernier's attempt to position his party to the right of the Cons seems to be attracting more and more people to his meetings.
You can be sure that Scheer is running scared.
For while losing to Trudeau would be the end of his political career.
Losing too many supporters to Bernier's People's Party could mean the end of the Cons.
So no wonder Scheer is so desperate, and sounding like an alt-right extremist...
Now isn't that a happy thought to brighten up the darkness of January?
And don't you love those Con races to the bottom?
Where they can't win, and we can't lose...
Did you see the clip from Power & Politics where Scheer stumbled over his answers re: "McCallum-gate." Arguably worse than Singh's earlier "What's Aleppo?" moment. And the illiterate Cons have the nerve to say "Trudeau is dumb and goes 'um' and 'uh' when he talks"? This is why the bought-and-paid-for media needs to hold Scheer to account and ask him tough questions. The fact that they haven't held his feet to the fire is why he's still even in the running at all.ReplyDelete
Meanwhile, Moron Max went on a podcast called Dave Rubin Report to show off his flashy socks and fashy hair. I had no idea Canada's elections could get this stupid. He's literally trying to position himself as a hybrid of Trump and Trudeau. How is that even possible in any universe? Well, he even unveiled his slogan the other day: wait for it.... "Make Canada Great Again"! And now Doug wants to build a MALL and make Ottawa pay for it. I guess to out-Trump the both of them, Andy will have to pick whatever's left over from Trump's Twitter feed, and have Hamster run it through an AI generator. Something like "Vote for Andrew Scheer's Conservatives: Because Dopey Loser Meek-and-Mild Justin is a Lying, Failing, Crooked Covfefe! SAD!"
I only hope Max's fundraising numbers end up translating into Andy's lost votes come October. Equally as important, however, is not to get complacent, and to get enough of the 2015 coalition out in droves yet again to keep the pestilence away. The stupid will only get biglier and louder as the months wear on. For instance, now the Con cult is even having a freakout that the new, plant-heavy food guide is a UN plot by self-castrating feminist "Justine" to poison Canada's children and turn them into Gillette-sponsored "soyboys" for the gay environmentalist depopulation agenda. EAT MOAR BBQ LOBSTER on the Jordan Peterson scurvy diet, because Justin wants to turn the fluoridated frogs gay.
I find it sad, unfortunate and a point of tragic irony that a schoolteacher is tasked with staking his re-election against a growing wave of people who plug their ears and have violent tantrums when confronted by critical thinking and basic facts. Please Canada: Vote for the geek and Make Intelligence Cool Again.
love the road warrior, let him turn the cons to dustReplyDelete