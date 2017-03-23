Thursday, March 23, 2017
Rona Ambrose, the Budget, and the Scandalous Cons
I almost felt sorry for Rona Ambrose yesterday, as she tried to say something intelligent about the Liberal's new budget.
Only to fail miserably.
And end up looking, once again, like the village idiot.
Claiming that Liberal spending was out of control, and that it was a "nightmare scenario."
When in fact the budget was a cautious one, there is almost no new spending.
The federal government is offering almost no new spending in the 2017 budget, a document that brings into focus already announced funding amid an economic crunch.
Total new spending over the next year, in fact, clocks in at only $1.3 billion on a total budget of $304.7 billion, but all of it is money that was already budgeted in previous spending plans.
And this is her real "nightmare scenario."
Conservative leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary wants every Conservative party membership to be scrutinized. “I want every single member vetted and audited,” the political firebrand told CTV Power Play on Tuesday from Saint John, NB.
“That’s the only way you can know with certainty, regardless of which man or woman leads the leadership contest, how they can start their mandate without the taint of fraud.”
The taint of fraud, hanging over the Con leadership race like a stinky fish...
Or the legacy of Stephen Harper.
With the squeaky bigot Kellie Leitch trying to follow in his webbed footsteps...
Both O'Leary and Maxime Bernier accusing each other of buying votes.
Bernier's campaign manager Alex Nuttall trying to duck this story.
An internal report, obtained by The Barrie Examiner, by Ontario PC party regional organizer John Spink, concludes that candidate Alex Nuttall and/or his campaign team paid the fees for new party members and fabricated signatures on membership forms.
While another Bernier adviser, Kory Teneycke, tries to hush things up.
Maxime Bernier’s campaign says it will now forward any complaints about membership violations to the Conservative Party and no longer publicly discuss them, including allegations of vote-buying against fellow leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary.
Kory Teneycke, the former vice-president of Sun News and communications director to Stephen Harper who is advising Mr. Bernier on his leadership bid, said the campaign will not get into a “tit-for-tat” for the remainder of the race.
Yes, that Kory Teneycke...
Which no doubt explains why Rona Ambrose is so desperate to promote beer...
And why the Cons are making a small additional tax on beer, spirits and wine such a big issue...
Which no doubt also explains why Michelle Rempel has been spotted promoting booze...
Because she too can see the writing on the wall, and she also needs a drink, or two, or four, or six.
Yup, the Cons are out of ideas.
The stench of scandal is in the air.
First they'll stagger around a bit.
And then they're all going down together...
