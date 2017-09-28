Donald Trump and the Republican Civil War

Donald Trump likes to compare himself favourably to Abraham Lincoln, the only president he believes who was (slightly) greater than him.
And when there's a full moon, he has even been heard to describe himself as the Great Uniter.
Which of course is hilarious. MAGA !!! MAGA!!! MA HA HA HA!!!
But now at least he may have earned himself the title of the great Un-Lincoln.
After being humiliated by the victory of the religious bigot Roy Moore.
Roy S. Moore, a firebrand former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, overcame efforts by top Republicans to rescue his rival, Senator Luther Strange, soundly defeating him on Tuesday in a special primary runoff.
The outcome in the closely watched Senate race dealt a humbling blow to President Trump and other party leaders days after the president pleaded with voters in the state to back Mr. Strange.
Who takes Trump and the Bible literally...
And whose victory could signal the beginning of a catastrophic civil war in the Republican Party
Republicans are confronting an insurrection on the right that is angry enough to imperil their grip on Congress, and senior party strategists have concluded that the conservative base now loathes its leaders in Washington the same way it detested President Barack Obama.
With the Alt-Right fanatic Steve Bannon, who campaigned strongly for Moore, now threatening other Republican lawmakers...
Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former chief strategist and a vehement antagonist of the party establishment, said on Tuesday night that he intends to target Republican senators in Mississippi, Arizona and Nevada for defeat.
And his grubby rag Breitbart making it clear that Trumpism doesn't necessarily mean Trump.
With the results now clear in Alabama’s hotly-contested U.S. Senate Republican primary race, the unambiguous message coming from the GOP voters responsible for Roy Moore’s underdog victory is clear-cut — a crucial reminder to everyone that Trumpism is not about any one person.
More importantly, what this humiliating loss tells President Trump is that Trumpism is not even about him. The indisputable lesson here for the president is that even he, the man who started the movement, is not bigger than the promises, ideas, agenda, and platform he ran on.
Which may please Trump's base...
But will almost certainly please the Democrats even more.
If nothing else, divisive intraparty battles could cost party donors tens of millions of dollars and weaken Republicans’ position in a year when Democrats were already poised to make gains, at least in the House.
For while Roy Moore may play well in redneck Alabama, where inbreeding has taken such a terrible toll they can't even spell DESERVE properly on the side of his campaign bus...
And this is considered godly behaviour...
ICYMI: Judge Roy Moore proves he's a true 2nd Amendment supporter pic.twitter.com/XvGh57uB1O— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 27, 2017
Moore's bigoted theocratic views, or Alabammy values, are a political gift for liberals.
Moore's words about people of color, the LGBT community and Muslims feed into liberals' worst stereotypes about the GOP, wrote Ed Rogers, an Alabamian and a veteran of the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush White Houses.
“Liberals couldn’t be happier,” Rogers wrote. “Finally, there is a truly anti-gay, anti-woman, anti-Muslim, anti-everything elected Republican for all the world to see.”
For all Republican candidates will find themselves being asked over and over again, on a daily basis, whether they agree with Moore or not.
And of course so will Donald Trump, which can only make him even less popular, if that's possible.
So you can see where this one is going eh?
And if Mueller doesn't get him first, it could be the perfect ending....
He nailed himself to a cross.
He died for his sins.
And he took the Republican Party down with him...
The GOP's not going down - far from it. It's simply moving further right and clearing out obstacles.ReplyDelete
Moore's nomination shows that white Americans are still hooked on Christian bigotry and want purer and purer hits of it. Moore ran on opposing Mitch McConnell, a man who isn't delivering on the Trump agenda. And Moore trounced McConnell's favoured candidate. That's good news for Trump, who the faithful see as having been duped by McConnell into supporting Strange. It's very bad news for Mitch whose position as Senate majority leader is in peril.
The GOP is far from done as 83% of their base approves of dotard. What I hope is that this inspires Democrats to work harder to fight voter suppression and gerrymandering as well bring in some persuadable independents and the few remaining sane GOP'ers. Without gerrymandering and voter suppression the GOP will be killed by demographics.Delete
American here. We're on track to becoming a fully-fledged apartheid state, probably by the end of Trump's (possible?) second term. Eventually there will come a time when JT will have no choice, NAFTA or no NAFTA, to condemn us as Diefenbaker did South Africa in 1960. Probably implement a boycott and sanctions alongside the E.U. Or Prime Minister Ella-Grace will be the one doing the sanctioning at home, while her father just kicks us out of the U.N. altogether, along with our incorrigible and totalitarian "allies" Russia, Israel and Saudi Arabia, once he becomes Secretary-General...Delete
Fantastic (but nice to think about) hypotheses about future career(s) of people named Trudeau aside, Trump squeaking by with a second term is likely because of all those electoral malfeasance tactics you mentioned, not to mention the Democrats are a complete schizophrenic basket case right now. They've been hijacked and held for ransom by the foot-stomping wannabe revolutionaries like Sanders and his "Our Revolution" cult, in much the same way as the Liberals and NDP split the vote for a whole decade under Harper until people finally got their s#it together and recognized the reality of strategic voting.
But Republicans don't have to worry about this as they always vote against the filthy liberal, no matter how filthy their liberal bona-fides. They're also backed by dark-money billionaires who primary insufficiently insane candidates from the right and take advantage of squishy purple districts, where Sanderist spoiler attitudes unfortunately cause the liberals to lose.
Demographics alone doesn't tell the whole story. Republican dirty tricks combined with Bernbrat immaturity is probably going to cost the Democrats in 2018, 2020, and for the foreseeable future. Assuming we don't all, everywhere on the planet, end up getting high on a magic mushroom cloud in the sky.
Hi Yankee, Canadian here,Delete
I tend to recognize your writing style so no need to introduce yourself. You write really well and have a very strong grasp on Canadian politics, much better than the average Canadian dotard.
I am here to tell you that it may be easy for me to say as a Canadian, but I do not think it is as bleak as you say. The Democrats have been flipping some seats that went overwhelmingly to dotard in November. There was one in Florida where the GOP ran a respectable seeming ex-mayor and the Democrats still flipped it. I despise the Our Revolution idiots with my entire being, and you must keep an eye on their idiocy. I think congress is a long shot because the GOP has gerrymandered the fuck out of it, but I heard the Dems are in contention to do it. By 2018 who knows what goodies the Robert Mueller investigation will bring to mobilize the D vote? In 2020, I believe that the Democrats will run Joe Kennedy III and win back the White House.
However, I do not think dotard will make it that far. I believe once the indictments come fast and furious the game will change greatly. The GOP is just dying for a chance to install Mike Pence as President, a dumbass who can be controlled. They'll push dotard out with a promise of a pardon for himself and his spawn and in the glow of him departing, they will attempt to shut down the Russia investigation in order to "heal" the country. It is then you guys will get the chance to decide whether or not you want to be a democracy. Pence will be awful for you, but the good news for the rest of the world is that the nuclear holocaust via tweet option will be taken off the table.
hi anon 9:50 am...I'm afraid you're deluding yourself. Polls show Trump is the most unpopular eight-month-old president in American history. Taking his party further to the right is going to cost him the support of even more moderate Republicans. And remember Trump cannot win by relying on his base alone...Delete
Hi anon 10:59 AM...I agree that the Democrats need to overcome gerrymandering and voter suppression. But as I pointed out above, Trump cannot count on the support of his base to carry him to victory, especially since he is already alienating some of them with his failure to repeal Obamacare, or DACA, or whatever. And demographics is indeed destiny...Delete
hi anon 4:26...although I agree with you that progressives have a unique ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, I'm not as gloomy as you are about the future. I think you're not taking into account the bone weariness a man like Trump can cause, which can only get worse as time goes on. And you're also ignoring that Trump is almost certainly about to get hit by a series of court cases, which even if they don't land him in jail, can only exacerbate his character flaws and make him even more tiresome. And finally, Trump's base has yet to feel the impact of health cuts or the reduction of other social services, and since many of them are old and in poor health that will not only alienate them, it should kill or disable quite a few. So I'm still clinging to the notion that demographics is destiny...Delete
hi anon 9:46...thanks for trying to cheer up our American friend. He's smart, he writes very well, but he is a bit gloomy. As we would probably be if we lived in Trump's America. But Americans are fighters, and from my perch up here, I'm pretty confident that there will prevail...Delete
McConnell's place as leader in the Seante, in my opinion is still good. There are currently not enough "wack jobs" to oust him. The freedom caucus hasn't made an effort so until they do, he's good to go.Delete
Guys like the Judge are of no help to Trump. He has an agenda and with too many loose cannons he won't be able to achieve it. Some of these loose cannons can not be trusted to deliver their votes to Trump's agenda. they are too far right.
We won't see the impact of Bannon and the Judge's types until 2018. Although Bannon wants to rid Trump of many of his Republican politicians, it may not be what Trump wants. The Judge and Bannon represent the teabaggers and although Trump appealed to them and they helped get him elected, they may not stay with him if he doesn't drain the swamp. That hasn't been happening. They may shortly decide that Trump is the big swap animal.
Dotard Fatberg (the latter being a description by great Canadian muckraker Naomi Klein) may have finally found a way to unite the GOP: big-business protectionism and the military-industrial complex (that Eisenhower warned us all about -- and he was a Republican, many people don't know that). He knows he can't win bigly yuge military wars so he's decided to declare a trade war on Canada (Boeing vs. Bombardier).ReplyDelete
I'm sure your Jedi knows, though, that the actual "wars" of Star Wars began as a trade war. He's smart enough to know that Dotard would "never" do anything without approval of the Senate... "believe me"...
hi anon 10:11 am... Dotard Fatberg may win the support of some in Bib Business and the military industrial complex, by declaring war on Canada. But that won't help him with most voters, and since many jobs in the U.S. depend on trade with Canada, a lot of businesses won't be happy either. I don't think the dotard ever pauses to think about the consequences of his actions, but they do exist, and they will come back to bite him...Delete
oh, yes, there are 35 American States whose biggest customer is Canada. Most of those states have Republican govenors. NAFTA might turn out to be good material for a t.v. series. No NAFTA, a lot fewer jobs in the U.S.A. Canada has the option of going with Europe and China. The U.S.A. well they're having Trump piss off most other countries except Russia and Russia, they aren't a great consumer country. the elites have all the money.Delete
Actually the really prefect ending is he takes down the Republican Party as Mueller files criminal charges for money laundering, etc., ettc., ....ReplyDelete
Mueller and his team are working quickly. Current and former members of the White House will be interviewed soon, including Sean Spicer. Heh-heh.Delete
I predict Spicer will be subpoenaed to hand over his notebooks, and they will prove to be as important as Nixon's taping of White House conversations.
Would Spicer be as stupid to say he destroyed his notebooks?
Sean Spicer filled 'notebook after notebook' on Trump campaign and White House meetings — and it could have major implications for the Russia investigation
http://www.businessinsider.com/sean-spicer-notebooks-could-be-target-mueller-russia-investigation-2017-9
Mueller’s team to soon interview West Wing officials in Russia probe
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/08/robert-mueller-interview-west-wing-white-house-russia-probe-242503
hi jrk...watching Ken Burns' great series on the Vietnam War, I was struck by how the Watergate scandal all but paralyzed the Nixon administration. And I think the same thing is going to happen. I don't think he's going to be able to concentrate on anything else, and with a little bit of luck, may become the most high profile example ever of spontaneous combustion...Delete
I don't believe Spicer will destroy his note books. Others may do it for him with a Watergate like break in, but Spicer himself, it is doubtful.Delete
Anon#1: If that was true, Trumps would not have lost the popular vote.ReplyDelete
The popular vote is irrelevant in the United States (see Bush 2000). Gerrymandered districts and dark-money politics have effectively isolated the electoral vote to a smattering of blueberries in New York and California amid a giant swath of cherries everywhere else on the map. (The colors are reversed in Canada, I know.)Delete
The political influence of a thriving city-state like NYC is effectively neutered by some population-40 corn field in Iowa where every resident is someone's cousin, or a bunch of pig farmers in Banjo Town, Alabama who believe Jesus is coming to rapture all the salt-of-the-earth God-fearin' people who fight the good fight every day against godless socialist Democrats and all their sinful policies about diversity and healthcare.
But it's more than just "identity politics" along lines of personal demographics -- it's what's called the rural-urban divide. Republicans are actively waging war on cities and the occasional college town, because the only people who love them are hicks who flunked out of grade 4 and have never left their hillbilly village -- and the billionaires who take advantage of them with empty platitudes about religion and the evils of this or that traditionally liberal-voting group (teachers, blacks, feminists, gays, students, etc.).
The electoral college problem we see today is a direct outgrowth of the 3/5 compromise. Both involved having to make a Faustian bargain with racist tumbleweeds in order to avoid mass insurrection. Even now, it's had the power of effectively rendering the votes of racial minorities -- blacks especially -- all but moot.
When animal farmers run your country (albeit as useful idiots for rich war pigs), your country is an Animal Farm. A Snowball effect indeed where some votes are more equal than others.
I think your analysis is a bit over the top but it has a lot of truth to it.Delete
However, if the Democrats manage to remove their head from its currant resting place and a) field a viable candidate andn b) run a decent campaign, they probably have a good chance at the presidency and perhaps the senate. And this is despite all the unethical and dishonest things the Republicans have done so far.
Based on the recent (i.e. last campaign and since) nothing less than a Stalinistic purge of the Democratic National Committee is likely to do any good.
"For while Roy Moore may play well in redneck Alabama, where inbreeding has taken such a terrible toll they can't even spell DESERVE properly on the side of his campaign bus..."ReplyDelete
Sounds like you're the bigot with the inbreeding comment. Your lack of self awareness is astounding.
hi anon...yeah well, I apologize to the handful of decent people who live in Alabama, but that state is one of the the most backward and bigoted places in America, so I hate to say it but they DERSERVE what they get...Delete
Bannon is drunk and methed out and wearing his combat jacket again.ReplyDelete
hi anon...I agree, Bannon is the grubbiest would be philosopher king I have ever seen. Thanks to his groupies at Breitbart he is now in the grip of massive delusions of grandeur. So I can't wait to see what fails him first, his mind or his liver...Delete
Whats this tell you about the Conservative party that they already have a least of handful of Judges already.ReplyDelete
hi Steve...I'm sorry, I don't understand what you mean. Are you talking about the homophobic judge Roy Moore, or our own bigot judge Vic Toews?Delete
The more homophobic senators the Republicans churn out the less support they will get from the millennial generation, and they are the future. Moore and his bigots will soon be dead, and as you like to say Simon, the future will belong to us.ReplyDelete
hi anon...yes you're right. There is a strange reluctance by many older people to face the reality of generational change. But he millenniala are slowly preparing to take over, most of them do hate racists, misogynists, homophobes, and climate change deniers. So yes, I'm right, whoopee, the future does belong to us... ;)Delete
hi anon 4:38...I agree that the urban/rural divide is a big problem in the U.S., as it is to a lesser but still troubling extent in Canada. But many of Trump's supporters who live in rural America believed his promises that he could miraculously bring back jobs, or make "clean coal" big again, and when he fails to deliver they will feel betrayed, and enough of them could turn on him to make a difference. Add to that the fact that many of them are elderly, and depend on social services that Trump and his millionaires are determined to eliminate, and you have all the ingredients for a popular revolt...ReplyDelete
Who Trump supported or didn't support isn't the real story in the Alabama primary election. its about Luther Strange and his back ground/history. Legal Schnauzzer an Alabama political blog has been reporting on big luther for years along with those of his ilk and its very ugly. There is a real base in Alabama who views are the equivalent of the Taliban but call themselves Christian. Now the Governor Bentley, resigned, after his wife of 50 years divorced him for having an affair with a staffer. He then allegedly used government resources to continue to carry on that affair. When "the law" as represented by Luther Strange, the A.G. of Alabama caught up with him, many viewed him as going easy on Bentley and hence they felt there was a quid pro quo. these Taliban Christians weren't happy and so Strange was not elected. If Luther Strange had not "gone easy" on the "lov gov". he might have won this election.ReplyDelete
The judge, they have to record of having an affair, he won. He does seem a bit of a wack job, but hey in Alabama this is all O.K. He now runs against the democrat, who many believe will win because he may well pick up Luther Strange's votes. The main stream Republicans would rather have that democrat than the republican bible pounder. some has suggested that once the Democrat is elected he will "defect" to the republicans. If you want to have a good read on Alabama politics, just check out Roger Schuler's blog, Legal Schnauzzer. A few years ago it was voted on the of the top 10 legal blogs in America. He isn't a lawyer, but some of the Alabama boys didn't like the journalist, so he was "kidnapped" out of his home, with out a warrant, held in jail for 5 months, oh and he was beaten up and maced on his way out to jail.