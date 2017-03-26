Sunday, March 26, 2017
Michelle Rempel's Outrageous Assault on Justin Trudeau
It's a sad thing, but Michelle Rempel's behaviour is starting to alarm a lot of people in Ottawa, or deeply concern them.
For she just can't stop acting like she's boozed up, or stop directing torrents of abuse in the general direction of Justin Trudeau.
I mean who can forget when she recently accused him of treating Alberta...um...badly?
Or forget her many deeply disturbing Twitter tirades.
Well now she's done it again.
It began last Wednesday, when Rempel accused Trudeau of being rude to her good friend Candice Bergen.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of losing "his shit" in the House of Commons Wednesday after he was questioned on the government's proposed changes to Parliament's rules.
After Bergen accused the prime minister of acting like a communist dictator.
Bergen accused Government House Leader Bardish Chagger and the Liberals of trying to "ram" the discussion paper through Parliament. She called the situation "unbelievable" and later recited a quote from former Chinese communist leader Chairman Mao that she said Trudeau would be "familiar" with.
"Canada is not China. Canada is not a dictatorship. The prime minister is not the supreme emperor," she said.
As only Bergen can...
And Rempel accused Trudeau of having the nerve to be offended.
"This prime minister purports to be a feminist," Rempel said. "Yet when a strong, confident woman dares to question his arrogance and unilaterally changing the fundamentals of Canadian democracy, he tries to stare her down and yell at her."
Which couldn't be more absurd, since the proposed changes are based on the way the parliament in Britain operates, not the one in China. And it was Bergen who was yelling and screaming and acting like a hog.
But sadly it did not end there.
Because on Friday Rempel took her hatred for Trudeau to a new height, when she left Ottawa...
And started tweeting crazy stuff from about 35,000 feet.
Demanding that Canadians sign this petition.
With a Twitter tirade that became more and disrespectful...
Or as her hideous fans egged her on...
More and more disgraceful...
Or more and more boozy, and more and more absurd...
Until at last she exceeded the bounds of truth and decency...
For not only was Stephen Harper NOT a great PM.
Nobody did more than he did to undermine democracy in this country.
And Rempel should know that, because she was and remains his most faithful stooge...
So she will never be a member of the resistance, just a shabby Con collaborator.
And yes, enough is enough.
I don't know whether Rempel has a manners problem or a booze problem...
Although judging from her record, I strongly suspect the latter.
But one thing is for sure, her behaviour is degrading our parliament.
And if she can't control herself, she should seek treatment immediately.
And have the decency to resign her seat, as soon as is humanly possible....
