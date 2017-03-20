Monday, March 20, 2017
Donald Trump and the Lies That Will Destroy Him
Well we know that it wasn't exactly a meeting of minds.
We know that Donald Trump acted like an orange oaf when he met with Angela Merkel.
Or like a very small man, with no manners or class.
And we know how it ended...
In the worst possible way...
With Merkel looking like a real leader, and Trump looking like a rude little Fuhrer.
And of course we also know that Trump just can't stop lying.
For anyone who could describe that meeting as a success, must be either lying like a thief, or suffering from the first symptoms of senile dementia.
And I think this is the moment Angela Merkel realized that everything she had heard about Trump was true...
And that he really is crazy, and possibly dangerous.
But what makes Trump's pathological lying even more disgusting is the way he is preparing to betray some of the poorest people in America.
Or as Maureen Dowd writes, the way the orange oaf is eating his own tail.
It’s not unknown, of course.
In ancient Egypt, there was the symbol of the ouroboros, the snake that eats its own tail. Nerve-addled octopuses sometimes consume their own arms.
But we’ve never watched a president so hungrily devour his own presidency.
Soon, there won’t be anything left except the sound of people snickering.
Because in our information sodden society it does need to be repeated over and over again: this is NOT normal.
Consumed by his paranoia about the deep state, Donald Trump has disappeared into the fog of his own conspiracy theories.
He trusts his beliefs more than facts. So many secrets, so many plots, so many shards of gossip swirl in his head, there seems to be no room for reality.
In fact so bad is the situation, that CNN has come up with a list of Trump's Top Five Whoppers.
Or the Top Five Lies that along with all the others will eventually destroy him.
And the even better news?
Today is the day FBI director James Comey is expected to finally shoot down Trump's claim that Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped with a microwave oven, or whatever.
Which could be VERY embarrassing.
And to make matters worse for Trump, his job approval polls just keep heading south.
And are now at 37% or their lowest level ever.
The lying elephant in the White House is heading for The Abyss.
And so are the Republicans...
Labels: Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, The Death of the Republican Party, The Madness of Trump, Trump's whoppers
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment