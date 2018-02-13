The Con Media, Andrew Scheer, and the Rebel Connection

For months I have been hoping that our shabby media would notice how Andrew Scheer's Cons and Ezra Levant's hate mongering Rebel were beginning to resemble each other.
With Levant seeming or screaming to tell Scheer what to do.
And yesterday they finally did, sort of.
It began when the Con propaganda machine began calling for an emergency debate on the pipeline war between B.C. and Alberta.
But when Question Period began yesterday, that war was quickly forgotten.
And the Cons started off instead by attacking this tweet from Justin Trudeau's advisor Gerald Butts.
The lesson to take from this joke being torqued by Infowars and other alt-right nazi friends of the Rebel is they're paying attention. Game on, #TeamTrudeau. https://t.co/frhv4A4kWz— Gerald Butts 🇨🇦 (@gmbutts) February 8, 2018
Who was replying to a tweet from an alt-right/Nazi site, that was trying to make it sound like Trudeau was serious when used the word "peoplekind" instead of just joking.
And if you don't think Butts had the right to let those ghastly right wingers know how he felt, just watch the first thirty seconds of this disgusting video that accompanied that alt-right/Nazi tweet.
Which is only more proof that right-wingers are the scum of the earth.
And explains why when our alt-right Cons tried to make a big deal out of the Butts's tweet in Question Period yesterday, they received this withering reply from Trudeau:
Trudeau: “The Rebel should not be writing questions for the opposition and they should disassociate themselves from that site.” #QP— Dale Smith (@journo_dale) February 12, 2018
And surprise surprise, these rotten reviews from some of their friends in the Con media:
Including these two tweets from the notorious Con cheerleader David Akin
Which was all good and fine, astounding even.
Except that not one of those columnists bothered to write a column about what they had just seen, so if like most Canadians you are not on Twitter, you wouldn't even know it happened.
But I am on Twitter, so I did get to say what I think of the situation:
I will do my best to make sure that as many Canadians as possible get to know what's going on.
And this is the bottom line:
The love affair between Andrew Scheer and the hate mongering Ezra Levant continues...
The Con media snatched defeat from the small jaws of victory. But only for a moment.
And for ignoring the alt-right/Nazi takeover of a Canadian party, they will live in infamy.
Until the happy day they all go down together...
I don't think you know what a Nazi is. Or if you do, you should stop throwing the term around so casually.ReplyDelete
I agree, 10:08. Simon, a 'nazi' is literally a member of the old National Socialist German Workers' Party. The term you should use is 'fascist'.Delete
I would say that Simon is using the word properly, as racial hatred is not a tenet of fascism . Perhaps use Google to confirm your political definitions before posting. Fascism is not based on racial hatred, while Nazism is.Delete
"The Doctrine of Fascism, which is the authoritative document of the fascism, emphasis on nationalism, corporatism, totalitarianism and militarism. According to this Doctrine the State is all embracing and no human or spiritual value exists beyond it.
But Nazism emphasised on racism. While fascism considered state as important, Nazism considered ‘Aryanism’ as more important. The Nazism doctrine believed in the superiority of the Aryan race.
While fascism was based on certain political ideology, Nazism was blindly based on racial hatred."
Read more: Difference Between Fascism and Nazism | Difference Between http://www.differencebetween.net/miscellaneous/difference-between-fascism-and-nazism/#ixzz571AR7nJW
Definition of Nazi
1 : a member of a German fascist party controlling Germany from 1933 to 1945 under Adolf Hitler
2 often not capitalized
a : one who espouses the beliefs and policies of the German Nazis : fascist
b : one who is likened to a German Nazi : a harshly domineering, dictatorial, or intolerant person
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Nazi
Anon 10:08 here. Filcher, you're missing the point. In this case would you care to explain "racial hatred"? Gerald Butts was referring to the video above. Paul Joseph Watson is not a Nazi. He made an smear job rant about Trudeau. The Rebel and Infowars are not "Nazis".Delete
A Canadian citizen is Canadian citizen sounds reasonable to me. Older readers will remember the Soviet Union used to strip people of their citizenship and toss them out of the country, Nobel Prize winner Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn being the most famous. We want to imitate the USSR?ReplyDelete
If we start striping immigrants of their right to be in Canada, I nominate some silly bugger with a pronounced English accent. Does that idiot have no awareness of the incongruity of an immigrant railing against immigrants?
Who is that mouthbreather anyway?
I bet Scheer got home to the barefoot and pregnant wife after that disastrous QP and shouted "honey, where are you?" "I'm in the kitchen honey bunny, where else would I be?" She replies, to which Andrew lets out a mighty "sheesh!!!!!!! I had a bad day!" I guess being referred to by an old Con like Akin as the dumbest of anything has got to hurt.ReplyDelete
Simon, we're on to something big here. He used to just cut and run but now it seems the Schmeagol gets really thrown off his already lame gameplan whenever any reference to the rebel is barfed up.
In light of this I urge everyone(when in earshot) to play either of these songs loudly and proudly to remind these scummy Cons who they are aligned and complicit with in their hateful and racist attitudes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U16Xg_rQZkA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPwZaQfoIbU
I've already emailed these links to Scheer and plan on doing so every day. Schmeagol Schmeagol, your face is a mess!
JD
Wow. That was quite the smear job by Paul Joseph Watson from Infowars. He utterly humiliated Trudeau and made him look like a national embarrassment.ReplyDelete
He's just not the intellectual his father was.
Watson is a bigoted lunatic, and Infowars is tinfoil trash media. We're talking about an outlet that survives financially on sales of trucker speed and promoted the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. You're really going to believe anything that comes out of the foaming mouth of Alex Jones or anyone who works for him?Delete
I hope you don't seriously think that anything coming from that garbage channel has any credibility whatsoever. The U.S. economy is going to collapse thanks to the "bigly smart genius" in charge. Trudeau can't be the idiot you claim he is if Canada is on track to become the fastest growing economy in the G7 and is attracting 21st-century investors from far and wide who are alienated by Trump's insanity and the chaos of Brexit and Fortress Europe. If Harper was in charge the only "growth" industries would be oil, televangelism, "private security" (read: the Northern SS), and the manufacturing of brown shirts and jack boots. And maybe the breeding of tuxedo cats with Hitler mustaches.
Whether or not Trudeau fils peppers his conversations with references to the Iliad or Shakespeare like his old man, is immaterial to the tasks of governing for all Canadians and not just a handful of "old-stock" knuckle-draggers. He's getting the job done, and he's a far better caliber of human being than anyone in the garbage con party. Scheer is a temperamental religious fascist; Levant is a disgraced and disgraceful liar, and the low-rent Levants like Watson, Cernovich and McInnes are nothing but "dime-store" carbon copies of the same motor-mouthed moron with a megaphone.
The world loves Trudeau, and hates Trump and anyone in his circle or of his ideological ilk. Your argument is invalid.
@ Anonymous2:24 PMDelete
You are correct in part.
"That was quite the smear job by Paul Joseph Watson from Infowars."
I have seldom seen someone make such a fool of himself outside an I love Lucy show but she was doing it on purpose.
Watson does not seem to have enough self-awareness to realize how stupid he looks. BTW, did you notice the accent. Must be a Newfie, eh?
What the heck is going on? How does that fascist video have 44 thousand likes and only 376 dislikes?ReplyDelete
Watson was bored?Delete