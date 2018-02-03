The Awesome Courage and Class of Justin Trudeau

When I saw this picture of Justin Trudeau preparing to face a town hall in Edmonton the other day, I wondered how it must feel to go where no Prime Minister has gone before.
And I was impressed by his courage, for it takes guts to face a crowd like that in a country with so many toxic old Trudeau haters, who infect this country like syphilis.
And nowhere was that courage more on display than it was in the city of Nanaimo yesterday.
Where he had to deal with a sometimes rowdy crowd.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a spirited defence of his decision to approve the Kinder Morgan pipeline during the final — and at times rowdy — town hall meeting of his cross-country tour today in Nanaimo, B.C.
A crowd where a small minority of protesters behaved in the most disgusting manner.
As Trudeau attempted to defend his ideas about protecting the environment while growing the economy, he was shouted down by a number of activists. Three of them had to be removed by police after the local First Nation chief and Trudeau failed to talk them down.
And showed absolutely no respect for the Prime Minister, or all the other people in the room.
But were treated by Trudeau with more respect than they deserved.
For while I understand that pipeline issues can arouse passions, that is no way to treat a Prime Minister, who is the Prime Minister of Canada, not just the Prime Minister of British Columbia.
Do those ugly rowdies really believe that Stephen Harper would have given them a more sympathetic hearing?
Or any kind of hearing.
So why would they try so hard to elect another Con government? Are they really THAT dumb.
Or that evil?
And the good news?
Most of the people in that room were polite, as one might expect Canadians to behave.
Most appreciated Justin Trudeau's courage, and most seemed to support him as do most Canadians.
Even in British Columbia.
And Trudeau's Liberals are still heading for another majority.
You know, the cool way Justin faced down hostile crowds in one town hall after the other, reminded me of the way his father refused to budge when a bunch of FLQ members pelted him with rocks and bottles at a St-Jean-Baptiste parade in Montreal in 1968.
Like father like son, facing down the haters.
And standing up for our Canadian values.
In my decent Canada.
Wowser. Wowser. Wowser.
What a Prime Minister...
Surely you don't think environmentalist protesters are CONS?ReplyDelete
It takes a lot of balls to face Canadians in the way JT has, unfiltered, uncensored and so unHarper. No cherry picked crowd of obedient seals to gush and clap at your monotone, mundane mendacity. Just the cold hard reality that you cant please everyone but at least you gave them a voice and that voice just may bring about the change they so desire.ReplyDelete
Speak and be heard by the PM, how refreshing.
JD
Like it or not, Trudeau can't just upset the apple cart all of a sudden and keep every last drop of oil in the ground as of yesterday. At least he recognizes that Canada does at some point need to "phase out" its dependence on fossil fuels and transition to renewables. But eco-radical purists like Bill McKibben, who have the gall to say that Trudeau is a "disaster for the planet" and just want their revolution RIGHT NOW, don't take into account economic and political realities that vary from country to country. 100% renewables would be the ideal. But a pipeline is better than a train blowing up and catching fire. And Canada needs to strike a balance eco-logically and eco-nomically considering its unique position between a rock and a hard place, the devil and the deep blue sea -- in other words, Scylla Putin and Charybdis Trump...ReplyDelete
Seems nobody gives Trudeau credit for signing on with the Paris Agreement, especially when Nono the Dotard ripped it up for no other reason than Obama supported it and Macron beat him at the stupid arm-wrestling handshake, which made him have an insecure sad about his tiny hands and fragile masculinity. Where Nono the Dotard slapped tariffs on solar panels to appease his retrograde clean coal base, Europe and probably Canada will take advantage of new technology and market realities that America is in denial about. Sooner or later, nobody's going to buy the coal or the oil, because renewables are cheaper and more efficient, and what's good for the planet can indeed be good for business.
I mean, really, come on. Anyone who calls Trudeau a disaster has to think long and hard about what fresh hell a partnership between Nono the Cat Hoarder and Nono the Dotard would look like. Nono the Cat Hoarder would be drilling in everyone's backyard and sell the whole country off to America and its Russian paymasters if it meant making a quick buck. There'd be earthquakes every other day because the land would be so fracked up. His heir apparent, Nono the Scheer Idiot, would probably do the same, and sprinkle in some warped chapter and verse about Jesus turning water into petroleum and throwing the tree-huggers out of the sacred temple of Rosneft, just to make sure he appeals to the church folk at the same time.
We should all be concerned about the fate of the planet. But that sometimes means taking an imperfect temporary solution instead of jumping ship and letting the void be filled by something far worse.
Can you visualize AS doing this? I can't!ReplyDelete
I checked on the St-Jean parade; I did think it was odd that the FLQ, a small network of (rather incompetent) terrorist cells would protest openly.ReplyDelete
Indeed, the many people protesting Trudeau's presence at the national day of a nation he didn't recognise were simply indépendantistes, not members of a terror group. Of course nobody should have thrown anything potentially dangerous, which could have hurt other people as well as Trudeau, but I worked for the CSN for years and have often seen strikes and pickets get out of hand. That is why protest groups have marshalls now.
http://www.ledevoir.com/politique/quebec/30363/l-emeute-qui-a-transforme-la-saint-jean-baptiste-en-fete-nationale
http://autre150e.ca/la-parade-de-la-saint-jean-vire-a-lemeute/
I know people who attended that protest, didn't throw anything, and who remain very proud in pensionable age to have stood up to Trudeau. If I were a bit older (I was scarcely in my teens, if that) I certainly would have joined in - peacefully.
Please don't accuse protesters of being members of a terrorist group, unless you have proof.