Thursday, February 15, 2018
Donald Trump and the Parkland Massacre
It was just a horrible coincidence, albeit a bloody one.
But only hours after I ran this post with the picture of Donald Trump brandishing an AR 15 rifle.
The same weapon was used to slaughter a large number of high school students in Florida.
A heavily armed young man barged into his former high school about an hour northwest of Miami on Wednesday, opening fire on terrified students and teachers and leaving a death toll of 17 that could rise even higher, the authorities said.
And Trump never looked more hypocritical.
For no President of the United States has done more to promote that deadly weapon.
Or received more ad money from the NRA during the last election campaign.
And as for Rick Scott and little Marco Rubio they too are both in the pockets of the NRA and are just as hypocritical.
Florida Republicans Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Rick Scott were swift to condemn the horrific school shooting in their state on Wednesday afternoon, offering prayers after a gunman killed at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
But both men have a history of coziness with gun advocates, receiving “A+” ratings and endorsements from the National Rifle Association ahead of their respective elections in 2014 and 2016. The distinction is reserved “for legislators who have excellent voting records on Second Amendment issues and who have vigorously fought to promote and defend the right to keep and bear arms.”
Even though the AR 15 has been used to slaughter the innocent from the children at Sandy Hook, to the LGBT people at the Pulse night club in their own backyard.
And Donald Trump so loves the NRA and that gun, that he has his own custom made model.
With the motto of the state of New Hampshire emblazoned on it:
LIVE FREE OR DIE.
Great eh?
Tell that to the slaughtered children of Parkland Florida.
And to the monstrous maniac with their blood all over himself...
And of course, make America truly free again.
By bringing down Trump in the next election...
Dont change the puppets change the string holders.ReplyDelete
Lots of countries have guns. My beloved Austria loves its guns, Switzerland mandatory every household have a gun. I grew up with and still love guns. The problem in the USA is not guns, its the nuts, its the sick society crying for help.ReplyDelete
I think the problem is the unhealthy worship of a gun culture in the USA. It is, at least, a two-pronged problem. First there is a worship of guns and the legend of the long gunman (see all those Western films) and the presence of too many guns among populations that are untrained in proper gun use, and too often mentally unstable.Delete
In the US, having a gun (handgun?) in the home increases the odds that you will be shot.
Part of the problem are the guns. Removing guns would definitely help. It is hard to carry out a mass murder with an axe.
In the longer term, you are correct, the USA has some serious societal problems that need to be addressed.
The AR-15 is still legal in Canada. FYIReplyDelete
I think guns having over two shot capacity should be illegal. If you cant do it with two shots, your not competent. If you need a hundred shots your not defending yourself or shooting Moose.Delete
That’s nice, but your opinion doesn’t matter. That and the government, including this one, doesn’t agree with you.Delete
I can see it now: A new recipe for Riddled MooseDelete
According to the CBC, this is the 18th school shooting in the USA this year. They are averaging a school shooting every 2.5 days.ReplyDelete
Keep those prayers coming everybody. Just don't do anything effective like even rudimentary gun control.
Given that the USA is planning a major upgrade to its nuclear arsenal, I wonder if Trump is planning on selling the old weapons on the world stage. /sarc
I really doubt that Trump is much of a gun lover in real life. It's a prop or toy. Remember the fun he had pretending to drive that big truck, wroom, wroom ....?
That does not reduce the damage he does by brandishing a gun or allowing small arms exports.
Given his lifestyle, he may never have even have fired one. He's probably afraid of guns.
The presentation rifle reminds me of the papal bicycle presented to Pope John Paul II when he visited Canada. Beautiful custom-built bicycle and he never even took it home with him. I remember seeing in on display in the Maison du citoyen in Hull.
At his age and with the tendency of people to take pot-shots at him the Pontiff may have decided he would not get a lot of use out of it in Rome.
How nice of president Donnie Doolittle to send out those tweets though they were lacking the true nature of the problem. Let me add what he should have said.ReplyDelete
"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally unstable"(but he could still buy a gun).
"even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior"(but he could still buy a gun).
"Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem"(but he could still buy a gun).
As your graph points out Simon, Donnie Doolittle has 11.4 million reasons not to talk about guns and if he behaves, I'm sure it'll increase in the run-up to 2020 so now is definately not the time to talk about guns.
JD
It seems that the mass killer was a far-right white supremacist.ReplyDelete
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/florida-shooting-latest-nikolas-cruz-white-supremacist-republic-parkland-school-a8212851.html A terrorist, even younger than the mosque murder guy in Québec and the other young man who shot many people in a historically Black church in Charleston.