Poll Wars: The Liberals Are Back On Top
Oh dear. Yesterday the grinning religious fanatic Andrew Scheer was flying high, after a Forum poll showed him and his Cons leading the Liberals for the first time in a long time.
But I wondered whether the poll was an outlier.
And now it seems it was.
And poor old Scheer isn't grinning anymore.
Not after a new Nanos poll suggests the Cons are still trailing the Liberals by a healthy margin.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 38.5 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 32.5 per cent, the NDP at 14.6 percent, the BQ at 6.0 per cent and the Greens at 5.7 per cent.
And the grubby little monkey is still trailing Trudeau by a gap the size of the Grand Canyon.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 45.3 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (21.2%), Mulcair (9.4%) and May (4.3%). Eighteen per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.
And while the Liberals may have lost two or three points, that's within the margin of error.
And even if it is real, it's not surprising considering the way the shameless Scheer has been trying to portray the Liberal proposal to end income sprinkling as a monstrous attack on every small business in the country...
When in fact that's nothing more than a big lie.
Only about one in eight small-business owners are likely to be affected by a Liberal proposal to end income sprinkling, according to new research from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
A study from the left-leaning think tank says small-business owners most likely to be affected by the tax-savings measure are male, professionals such as doctors or lawyers who make more than $216,000 a year and with spouses or adult children who don't work.
Awwwwww. So much for those poor little mom and pop stores.
David Macdonald, senior economist of the centre and author of the study, said family-run businesses such as restaurants or stores are not likely to be affected.
His research suggests 77 per cent of small-business owners do not benefit from the tax break, while another 10 per cent wouldn't gain enough to offset the cost of setting up the scheme.
And surprise surprise, or tinkle tinkle little sprinkle, Scheer is only defending the interests of the greedy One Percent.
Mr. Macdonald said that his study, based on data from Statistics Canada and tax filers, showed income sprinkling was almost entirely benefiting wealthy Canadians.
And when Canadians realize that Scheer is indeed a grubby Con artist, AND a ghastly bigot...
He won't be going anywhere.
Especially now that his golden coach has turned into a pumpkin...
And he has been revealed to be a shameless liar just like his former leader.
Poor Andrew Scheer, it must have been a hell of a party yesterday.
But it just didn't last very long...
And of course this still applies...
Either we destroy those dirty lying Con hogs.
Or they will destroy us...
What a great country we live in! Went to do blood work yesterday and then an ultrasound today, each time in and out, easy peasy!ReplyDelete
But of course if we didn't pay taxes, we wouldn't be able to get that type of service. I hate paying tax as much as the next Joe, but hey it's a necessary evil.
Greenthumb
no that took 6 months I heard it from Mike Pence.Delete
hi Greenthumb...you're absolutely right. Many Canadians take our wonderful medicare system for granted, but it couldn't exist if people didn't pay taxes. I have never ever complained about paying my share, and the only things I demand is that the rich pay their share too...Delete
pollsters are the economic shock troops of the 1% intellectReplyDelete
Hi Steve...I don't know what to think about polls these days, and since nobody has ever asked for my opinion, and so many have proved to be wrong, I probably should ignore them. But I believe they can detect a trend, which is why I was so surprised that the Forum poll seemed to come out of nowhere....Delete
Thanks for updating yesterday's post Simon. I didn't believe the Forum poll but it was still good to read that nothing has really changed. And thanks for the laughs, that illustration of Scheer as the ugly sister was priceless.You are so right the Cons are shameless.ReplyDelete
hi anon...you're welcome. It was the least I could do after helping to spread both panic and despair. And I'm glad you liked the picture of Scheer as the ugly sister. He certainly is ugly and those Cons are shameless...Delete
It does show that the Liberals need to wake up and sharpen their focus. They are doing a good job but they often screw up on messaging.ReplyDelete
hi anon...I couldn't agree more. The plans to make our tax system fairer is an excellent idea, but taxation is complicated, and they tried to do too much in a hurry. They need to break up the three parts of that plan, and spend time explaining to Canadians what exactly they are doing and why. If they had done that the Con artists would never have been able to distort their plan beyond recognition...Delete
Well Simon, even though the Rebel fortunately burned out, the Cons still have a large gang in main stream media promoting Scheer and his nonsense. Post Media's Mark Bonokoski claims the Forum poll indicates "...if Canadians trudged to the polls today, Scheer would be Canada's next prime minister...'. RGReplyDelete
As an American I had no idea your media was so full of cons like ours is. Bothsiderism and apologists galore. To think that CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, etc., get accused of having a "liberal bias" when they fed Trump's ego and insatiable craving for attention for two years (more if you count his stupid reality show) is ridiculous.Delete
How it is your press is allowed to continue employing a convicted felon like Conman Black astonishes me. Harper really did commit quite a bit of damage over a whole decade, that Trudeau is going to need a lot more than a year and a half to clean up. Not the least of which is the con-biased slant of the CBC, and the proliferation of noxious hate speech all over Facebook and the prospect of hostile foreign powers latching onto these shameless con outlets to influence elections. Like the #MacronLeaks and Russian malfeasance in Germany that may have had an effect on the recent outcome, where even though Merkel got a fourth term, actual Nazis won their highest percentage since 1933.
Look up the blog Anti-Racist Canada to see the most vile spew and death threats against the prime minister spread all over social media -- and Mark Zuckerberg does absolutely nothing about it. To him everything is just data devoid of any real-world human context. As Foghorn Leghorn once said "I say, I say, that boy there, he ain't right in the head."
What is it about con papers named "Post" that they all seem to be more like Compost? The New York Post is Don the Con's favorite for a reason. It was Archie Bunker's favorite too. That's got to tell you something right there.
Everything is yellow journalism now. Or should I say golden-shower journalism, all the birdcage liner that's fit to print?
The Washington Post has begun to show some signs of life and their investigative staff are currently doing the Lord's work. New York Times have been dropping some bombshells, however I will not be subscribing until the awful Maggie Haberman is gone. NYT ran a headline saying Comey's letter threw the election to trump. Yes, one man's actions, not an entire toxic click obsessed climate created by you and your friends. Had you done your fucking jobs that letter would have been a fart in the wind.Delete
hi RG...I saw Bonokowski's column and managed to read about a third of it before moving on. But what do we expect from Lisa Raitt's former flak? He's an absolute idiot and so is she. The Con media is doing their best to distort reality, which is why it's so important for our side to fight back. I hate to use the expression "fake news" but that is what Scheer and his Con artists are doing, and they need to be stopped...Delete
hi anon 8:54.... yes I'm afraid our media is full of Cons just like yours. In fact, I believe the situation is worse here than it is in the U.S. You at least have some great papers like the Times and the Washington Post, and many others. Here there are fewer media outlets, and more concentration which allows the corporate hogs to wield more influence. And even the CBC has a Con board left over from the Harper years, and regularly disgraces itself. Fortunately most Canadians aren't swayed by the partisan bias. And the even better news is that Postmedia the media conglomerate most responsible for that blatant bias is on its last legs, and with a little bit of luck will soon go down like the Titanic. So needless to say, I spend quite a lot of time praying up an iceberg... ;)Delete
Simon did you see the smelly anti-choicer they tried to ram down our fucking throats today?ReplyDelete
hi anon... I did, and I was glad to see that the Liberals didn't allow that farce to continue. Scheer's contempt for women is so disgusting, it's about time he was called out....Delete
I have to wonder was Forum's "poll" from yesterday a means to give the Cons a boost? Is its founder Dr. Lorne Bozinoff a Con supporter?ReplyDelete
Nothing would surprise me given the Con propensity to cheat when or wherever they can to get elected. That's what they do. Dean (I'm innocent!) Del Mastro is living proof of that.
We best prepare ourselves for the run-up to the 2019 election as I'm certain the vestiges of the Harper crime family will be up to their old tricks of deceiving Canadians into voting for them.
JD
hi JD...I don't know where that Forum poll came from. I like to think it was just incompetence, but apparently Forum did call the last election better than the others, so I can hardly wait to see what their next poll shows. I don't think Forum had any evil intentions, but you're right when you say that progressives need to prepare themselves for the run-up to the next election. The Cons tried to steal the two last elections with their robocalls and plans for voter suppression, and you can be sure that the Con crime family will try again. There is nothing I fear more than the complacency of progressives.Delete
As I said in my post, we need to understand that we are in a war, and that if we don't destroy them, they will destroy us....