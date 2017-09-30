Saturday, September 30, 2017
Donald Trump and the Bloody Racism of America
Donald Trump likes to claim he's not a racist, despite all the evidence to the contrary.
He likes to claim it's all about saving the white people's heritage, or stopping black athletes from dishonouring the flag or the national anthem.
But it is all just another Big Lie.
Like the the latest one his grubby racist supporters would have you believe.
That these NFL football players are defiling the flag like savages or traitors.
When the truth is quite different.
It is indeed fake news.
And as Charles Blow recently pointed out in two powerful columns.
Francis Scott Key's anthem is impregnated with racism.
And where is that band who so vauntingly swore,
That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion,
A home and a country, should leave us no more?
Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution.
No refuge could save the hireling and slave,
From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave.
Key was a white supremacist.
As Jason Johnson, a professor of political science at Morgan State University and political editor at The Root wrote on the site last year: “With a few exceptions,” Key “was about as pro-slavery, anti-black and anti-abolitionist as you could get at the time.”
And the flag is soaked with the blood of African Americans.
The overall slave trade in North and South America caused about 1.8 million deaths. There was so much human flesh being tossed over the sides of those boats — or jumping— that sharks learned to trail the boats to feast on it.
From the beginning to the all too recent past...
“From 1882-1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in the United States. Of these people that were lynched, 3,446 were black. The blacks lynched accounted for 72.7 percent of the people lynched.”
One horror after the other.
The youngest person executed in America in the 20th century was a 14-year-old black boy named George Stinney.
The 5-foot-1, 95-pound Stinney was so small in the electric chair that they had to use a book as a booster seat. Some say it was a phone book; others say it was the Bible.
All the way to the present.
I don't know how one could ever forgive a country that has killed so many unarmed black men, or lynched so many others, or could execute a 14-year-old in the electric chair.
I couldn't.
But what I do know is that African Americans have the absolute right to peacefully protest, in whatever way they choose, the racism of their country.
And that others have the duty to join them, and say it loud and proud:
Trump is a racist pig.
And he will NEVER be my president.
he needs to fuck offReplyDelete
Trump always tells the truth. Whatever he says the opposite is true. His tax cut plan is exhibit A. Puerto Rico a travesty.ReplyDelete
I am more concerned about racism in Canada!ReplyDelete
Be concerned about both, because the Americans are having an undue influence. The Sainte-Foy mosque shooter was radicalized by Trump videos. "Rebel Media" and its attendant stench will not go away quietly. The cons keep traveling south of the border to go on Fox News, where they Muslim-bash Khadr and accuse Trudeau of being an unpatriotic "terrorism sympathizer."Delete
As the old saying goes, "on the Internet, no one knows you're a dog." Well, no one can really tell if you're a mild-mannared moose or if you're a vulture in disguise as an eagle either. Plenty of hateful Americans and paid Russians calling themselves "Canadians" in the comment sections of YouTube, the CBC and the mainstream social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, all trying to plant the seeds of disinfo and distrust against Trudeau.
Lies about his tax proposal ripped straight out of the GOP playbook. Fear-based agitprop about refugees and racial minorities, again ripped straight out of the GOP playbook. Vicious rumors about his parentage, his sexual orientation and even the paternity of his children. Conspiracy theories accusing Pierre of being a "pizzagate" pervert working for the Soviets, who sacrificed his youngest son to the "Illuminati god of the mountain" so that his eldest could "inherit the throne." Vile sexual comments about his wife, his mother and even his little girl. The world of "the current year" isn't one of equality like Trudeau said in that famous video. The world of "the current year" is one of digitally-manipulated fake news fanning the flames of hate, a fog of disorientation that gets "liked" and "retweeted" by the #1 "keyfabe" heel in office: Donald J. Trump.
The suspension-of-reality wrestling promoters are having an effect, unfortunately. Time will tell if it's enough to derail his candidacy entirely as it did for Hillary Clinton. I sincerely hope not. But that's the reality we live in. An unreality distortion field, a horror house of mirrors created by the socially inept, quasi-humanoid data-miners in Silicon Valley, where liars, con artists, hatemongers and snake oil peddlers of all sorts thrive.
America created this monster and exported it around the world. Canada is not perfect. They have wounds that need healing. But America poured gasoline into those wounds and set the hospital and its victims on fire. (With help from Russia, of course.)
Hey Yankee,Delete
We appreciate your concern and we are always on guard here. There are a lot of slobbering morons in Canada (conservative base is 30%!), but we also have a much better educated populace than America and I have seen entire elections turn on their heads as people strategically vote to block hideous racist or right wing options. Alberta 2011, Quebec 2014, and Alberta 2015 all come to mind.
That isn't to say we are immune. Our problem will be a vote split on the left that allows the cons to get in. The ndp are about to elect a vapid man who is everything that they have accused Trudeau of being. The media will push him to no end in an attempt to split the vote up just right for Scheer and his band of uterus controllers. However one thing I have learned is to never count out Justin Trudeau, I have seen this man perform under pressure over and over again since he was elected Liberal leader. It could end up being a good thing as his government was getting a little soft around in the past six months what with no real opposition. I have a feeling that the doomsayers will be proven wrong yet again. They used to joke that you could wallpaper a house with obituaries written about Jean Chretien's political career, yet there he was, his finger prints all over Canadian history as cabinet minister and a Prime Minister who won 3 majorities in a row.
The anthem isn't only racist. The worship of it and other American "symbols" like statues and hymns is borderline religious and exactly what the Founders didn't want. Not to mention, the rocket-red-glaring fact that for it to be the anthem of Ameria is an ahistorical error... only the yanks would celebrate a war they lost to Canada (well, technically Britain, but what later became Canada). Nobody stands for Country Joe's Fixin' to Die Rag. Even more ridiculous is that the NFL now goes to London and they play it there. Education is atrocious in the 'States. Dumbing down by design.ReplyDelete
Plus, it's a drinking song. "To Anacreon in Heaven" is the melody. A pub tune. You might as well stand and salute "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" or the theme song to the movie "Strange Brew."
"America the Beautiful" would be a better choice. I'd prefer "This Land Is Your Land" myself, but that wouldn't happen because Woody Guthrie was (gasp) a socialist. As for Canada's own anthem, shame on the petty cons for sabotaging that gender-neutral lyrics bill on grounds that the sponsor was no longer present... duh, he wasn't there anymore because he fucking DIED OF A.L.S.! They painted Belanger's bill as being "virtue signaling" to feminism on behalf of the hated Trudeau, more sissifying and dog-whistling from the party of hate and immature frat boys. This party has no shame, no more than the GOP, and everyone in Canada needs to be reminded of it this coming election season.
I had never heard of the case of George Stinney and I felt sick after reading about it. Racism really does turn people into beasts.ReplyDelete
Racism desensitizes people to the plight of others. It has worked well for those who promote racism. Not only is racism morally unacceptable, but racism works for the corporate elite, or at one time the landed gentry. Poor whites were always able to see loud and clear that others had it worse and it could be them. It also enabled people who were looked down upon to have some one else to look down upon.ReplyDelete
Racism has worked for Trump, with his 33% base. that won't change and we might want to be careful because that is about what Hitler had when he was elected. so for those who are more concerned about Canadian racism, take note. Yes, we ought to start our clean up, but we also need to pay attention to racism which lives next door.
As the U.S.A. declines some of their message will filter north and as more find they can no longer live in the U.S.A. they will move north.
Executing a 14 yr old child ought to have gotten the U.S.A a quick trip to the hague court but the American never saw the 14 yr old child as a human or a child. Executing him, when they did simply made them feel good.
Racism has been part and parcel of the American experience from the time of the Louisianna land purchase, well it got worse then.