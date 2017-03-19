Sunday, March 19, 2017
Why the Police Should Investigate The Con Leadership Race
The other day I warned that the Con leadership race was becoming more desperate and more porky by the day.
With so many mediocre candidates, and no new ideas.
And now to make matters even worse, the suffocating stench of scandal.
With Kevin O'Leary aka Mr Wonderful, claiming he was robbed.
And the Con bosses apparently agreeing with him. It smells like FRAUD.
The federal Conservative party removed more than 1,300 people from its membership rolls Friday following a review triggered by leadership hopeful Kevin O'Leary's accusation that one of his rivals has been engaging in widespread fraud and vote-rigging.
But sadly for them, unable to determine who is responsible.
Party spokesman Cory Hann said it wasn't possible to determine which leadership campaign or campaigns were involved since the memberships were purchased anonymously through the party's website.
Even though the O'Leary campaign seemed to be suggesting that Maxime Bernier was responsible...
While O'Leary never pointed a finger at a specific campaign, sources had said the Bernier campaign was the alleged culprit.
Bernier fired back Friday, pulling no punches in a bluntly worded fundraising email to his supporters. "Kevin O'Leary is a loser. I'm a winner," Bernier said.
And even more strangely, Kellie Leitch seemed to be criticizing O'Leary for daring to complain.
And while we're at it, why are all those other Con candidates not MORE upset about this obvious attempt to rig the leadership race?
Do they know something we don't?
But then I suppose it doesn't really matter what they say. Until those responsible are exposed and expelled from the party, the leadership race will be hopelessly tainted.
And ALL the candidates must necessarily be suspects...
The police must be summoned.
The truth must be revealed.
The Harper Party is now the Corruption Party.
And this (latest) sordid scandal will help destroy it...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment