The Con Leadership Race Is Now a Stinky Scandal

It's a horrible sight, it sounds bestial. Oinky, oinky, honky honk!!!!
And it smells even worse.
But who can be surprised?
As the never ending Con leadership race heads towards the final stretch, the stench of porky is in the air.
And the most disgusting leadership campaign in modern Canadian history is in danger of gassing itself.
What with Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr Wonderful, crying fraud.
Reality TV star and Tory leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary is alleging "widespread vote rigging" in the contest to replace Stephen Harper as the next permanent leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
O'Leary made the accusations in a statement released Thursday in which he accuses "backroom organizers" of using prepaid credit cards to sign up "fake members."
Maxime Bernier aka Mad Max, under investigation.
The Conservative party is investigating allegations that leadership candidate Maxime Bernier’s campaign breached contest rules by signing up members without their knowledge, The Huffington Post Canada has learned.
And pleading not guilty.
Reached on Thursday evening, Bernier said he had never heard of such allegations and suggested such accusations must signal that the reality TV personality’s campaign is in trouble.
While Kellie Leitch, aka Miss Maniac, or the Lady in Red, opens fire on Mr Wonderful...
Screams in her mousy way that she's the REAL bigot...
While others wonder what planet she came from...When it comes to the irregular border crossings I have been clear. They should be detained, questioned and sent back immediately. #cpcldr pic.twitter.com/yJXnrZlYKD— Kellie Leitch (@KellieLeitch) March 6, 2017
And no doubt some Cons wonder whether now might be the time to get out of town in a hurry.
Like their Great Leader did...
But yes, it is a sordid spectacle. There's nothing quite as filthy as the sight of Cons playing dirty.
Or the sight of Kellie Leitch being forced to cool her passion for Ezra Levant's disgusting anti-Muslim AND anti-semitic Rebel.
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s campaign says Rebel Media commentator Gavin McInnes wouldn’t pass her values test.
McInnes said in a video after a recent trip to Israel, which he calls a “brainwashing” trip, that he’s “becoming anti-Semitic.”
After spending a fortune running ads all over its coliform content...
And of course, none of the above is going to help the Con's slim chances of forming a government.
Not with Justin Trudeau's polls soaring. Again.
And this is the bottom line:
The Con leadership race is now a sleazy farce.
None of the candidates is fit to govern this country.
And because of that, Justin Trudeau is going to be prime minister for a long, long, time...
