Tuesday, March 21, 2017
The Con Clown Leadership Scandal Just Got Worse
In one of my last posts I wrote that the Con leadership race was starting to look like a crime story.
And I suggested that it might be time to call in the police.
Or at the very least the Keystone Cops.
Because that grubby leadership race is becoming more and more farcical.
For while just the other day Kevin O'Leary was accusing Maxime Bernier's campaign of trying to rig the vote.
Now it's Mad Max who is going after Mr Marvellous and accusing him of buying votes.
While Lisa Raitt is demanding that all cheaters should be expelled.
Conservative leadership hopeful Lisa Raitt is calling on the party to expel any leadership candidate caught cheating and to impose hefty fines on their campaigns.
“I am calling for the expulsion of any candidate found to have broken the leadership rules and a significant fine for any campaign found to have authorized this type of activity,” Ms. Raitt said in a statement Monday.
For obvious reasons...
Unless she can eliminate her rivals she's not going anywhere eh?
So her position is about as high minded as this statement from Bernier's faithful fluffer Tony Clement.
"It is very disturbing and doubly disturbing that Mr. O'Leary was so keen to throw stones at other campaigns, yet he was very clearly in a glass house," Conservative MP Tony Clement, a senior adviser to the Bernier campaign, told The Globe.
"This is the height of hypocrisy and it illustrates that his campaign is up to no good."
Which is also pretty hilarious considering how close Clement and O'Leary once were.
Back in the days when Muskoka Tony was hoping that Mr Marvellous would help make HIM leader...
Only to be so cruelly disappointed.
But of course for the Cons it's no joke. As the veteran Keith Beardsley points out here.
I see that the fun and games have begun in earnest as Tory leadership candidates insult each other and toss accusations of cheating around. All of this coming after O’Leary went public and accused someone of rigging the leadership election.
Sadly none of the candidates that have expressed their outrage have also considered the damage that they are doing to the party brand.
All this mudslinging can only make the Harper Party even less popular.
Which as Harper's former flak Andrew MacDougall says, should be giving the leadership candidates a real pain in the neck.
Nothing concentrates the mind like the prospect of a hanging, and right now Conservative Party leadership candidates are checking their necks for the presence of a noose following allegations of membership vote-rigging.
And Lisa Raitt's attempt to eliminate the opposition isn't going to make it better...
Lisa Raitt, who is now asking the party to expel any campaign found to be in violation of the rules. Other moribund campaigns are undoubtedly hoping for the same. Talk about aiming low.
Valedictorian isn’t much of a title when it’s won at summer school, where it feels like most of this Conservative leadership race has been run.
Not when the larger problem is the mediocrity of all the candidates. And for that MacDougall blames Justin Trudeau...
But here looms, as it does in so many dark Conservative corners, the shadow of Mr. Trudeau. The long-shot prospect of defeating Mr. Trudeau in 2019 is what kept most of the Conservative Party’s heavyweights out of the leadership race.
The one who wasn't ready, but is now carving up the Cons like turkeys, and is as I predicted soaring in the polls. Again.
And since the Cons are probably going to lose even more support as more Canadians hear about that sordid vote buying scandal.
And with the NDP apparently going nowhere...
It really does look as if Justin Trudeau is going to be prime minister for a long, long, time.
The winter of our discontent is finally over.
Happy Spring everybody !!!!
Labels: Con Leadership Race, Justin Trudeau, Kevin O'Leary, Lisa Raitt, Maxime Bernier, The Death of Con Canada
