Now Can We Call the Cons the Bigot Party?

Yesterday was the deadline for the Con leadership candidates to sign up new members.
And as you can imagine, as the clock ran out on them, it was not a pretty sight.
The stench of desperation hung heavy in the air, and the squealing was deafening.
But at least they did manage to provide even more proof that the Cons should now be known as Canada's Bigot Party.
For what else can explain that Kevin O'Leary should try to make it sound like we're being invaded by refugees, who are
And that the only way to stop them is by invoking the "notwithstanding" clause in the constitution. Which is absolute nonsense.
And Gary Mason is right. O'Leary is an idiot.
Kevin O'Leary doesn't have a clue how the country he hopes to govern one day operates. Not a clue. While his delusional fantasies about how he would rule his kingdom may fly with members of the Conservative base, they are not rooted in any kind of reality. In fact, they are so detached from it, alarms should be ringing everywhere.
But then so is Maxime Bernier, who is also doing his best to make the refugees sound like a threat, and wants the army called in to stop them.
Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier says he would dedicate more resources to address the flow of migrants crossing the U.S.-Canada border illegally. And if that doesn't work, he'd consider temporary measures, including deploying the military to the border.
While Kellie Leitch keeps blasting out her ghastly message...
And Steve Blaney sends out weird e-mails to his supporters...
In an obvious attempt to stir up a little Islamophobia.
And if that wasn't bad enough, then there's Brad Trost, the religious fanatic, trying to stir up a little homophobia...
By commanding his campaign manager Mike Patton to put out this disgusting message...
Great eh? Is that a weird or weirdo campaign or what?
And really how much more evidence do we need to prove that the Cons are now the Canadian Trump Party?
Or the Bigot Party.
And the good news? All of the above will be used against them, including the vote buying scandal hanging over their heads.
And it seems that Canadians are already voting with their feet...
The Cons are sliding while the Liberals are climbing.
The old bigots are dying.
And the future belongs to us...
