Has Donald Trump Finally Gone Over the Deep End?

It's now been four days since Donald Trump woke up early in the morning and fired off some deranged tweets, in the general direction of Barack Obama.
And according to reports from the warring factions in the Trump White House, for a few hours after that Trump was in a really good mood.
Until he realized that he had gone over the deep end...
And was forced to muzzle himself and his team.
President Trump has no regrets. His staff has no defense. After weeks of assailing reporters and critics in diligent defense of their boss, Mr. Trump’s team has been uncharacteristically muted this week when pressed about his explosive — and so far proof-free — Twitter posts on Saturday accusing President Barack Obama of tapping phones in Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.
And with good reason...
What Trump did is indefensible, and is just another example of the madness of President Donald.
Donald Trump’s latest lunacy—his claims that President Obama tapped his phones—is shoving America toward a full-scale institutional and perhaps even constitutional crisis.
In the White House, the Bannon-Miller Axis of Weasels is ready to merrily watch the world burn for the sake of pleasing their master’s mercurial moods and their own dark nationalist fantasies. For them, these outbursts aren’t bugs, but core features. They want the Trumpbartian war over all else, and, contrary to what official Washington tries to believe, they want him ragey and dangerous, which is why they’re feeding his paranoid talk (perhaps made vivid for him by his own eavesdropping instincts) about President Obama “tapping” him in Trump Tower.
Or the madness of President Bannon...
Trump is stress-testing Congress, hard. He expects their full-throated defense of this madness to shatter the sky with its volume. He expects his media allies to turn this into a Watergate-style scandal against Obama to distract from the beets-and-vodka reek covering his business dealings, his senior advisors, and the pro-Putin claque that surrounds him in his Kremlin outpost on the Potomac.
But the good news is that none of this is going to work for long, and neither will this convenient leak.
In what appears to be the largest leak of C.I.A documents in history, WikiLeaks released on Tuesday thousands of pages describing sophisticated software tools and techniques used by the agency to break into smartphones, computers and even Internet-connected televisions.
For although it is shocking, it will not distract Americans from the swirl of allegations about Trump's Russian connections.
It will only make even more of them wonder about the relationship between him and his good buddy Vladimir Putin.
Let's not forget the reason we're in this mess, the Trump Russian relationship. pic.twitter.com/EoPk72dKi2— RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) March 7, 2017
And that will in the end prove fatal.
For once the seeds of doubt are planted they can only grow.
While Trump gets smaller and smaller...
He was always unfit to be president.
And by the time The Resistance is finished with him.
There won't be much left of him...
