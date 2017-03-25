Donald Trump and the Trumpcare Disaster

Well what a difference a day makes. On Thursday Donald Trump was sitting in the cab of a monster truck demanding that Republicans support his plan to replace Obamacare.
Or else.
And when he woke up yesterday morning, he seemed pretty confident his Trumpcare plan would be approved.
But sadly for him, that's as good as it got.
For only a few hours later he was totally humiliated, when Republican leaders pulled the bill, before it was soundly defeated.
House Republican leaders, facing a revolt among conservatives and moderates in their ranks, pulled legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act from consideration on the House floor Friday in a major defeat for President Trump on the first legislative showdown of his presidency.
And he was calling reporters all over Washington to try to blame the Democrats.
“As you know, I’ve been saying for years that the best thing is to let Obamacare explode and then go make a deal with the Democrats and have one unified deal. And they will come to us; we won’t have to come to them,” he said. “After Obamacare explodes.”
As well as claiming that he never said he would repeal Obamacare right away.
Even though he did.
How fake news happens... pic.twitter.com/SfvJX1bmDl— The Poke (@ThePoke) March 25, 2017
Only to end up looking like even more of a clown.
“To be honest, the biggest losers today are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” Trump said of the House minority leader and the Senate minority leader. “Because now they own the disaster known as Obamacare.”
By trying to portray the Democrats as the real losers.
Even as the Republican hacks at Fox News were declaring Obama, and his legacy, the real winner...
And while I'm sure Obama and Hillary Clinton are enjoying the moment.
Obama: "And then he said pass his bill or keep Obamacare!"— Travon Free (@Travon) March 24, 2017
Hillary: "who knew health care could be so hard!"
#AHCA pic.twitter.com/kNL8juv0LV
You can be sure that Trump must be seething.
For as you know he hates to be called a loser.
But what else can you call him?
Or as Ezra Klein asks, what else can you call the Republicans?
But a party unready to govern.
It is remarkable that after spending seven years establishing repeal and replace as their top priority, Republicans are abandoning the project less than 70 days after taking power. Doing difficult things in the American political system takes patience, and it is not clear the GOP has any.
This is a party that has forgotten how to do the slow, arduous work of governing. Perhaps it’s worse than that. This is a party, in many ways, that has built its majority upon a contempt for the compromises, quarter-loaves, and tough trade-offs that governing entails. They need to learn from this defeat, or they are doomed to repeat it, and repeat it, and repeat it.
And of course I like the sound of that eh?
He predicted his own fate back in 2012...
And for once he was right.
You can't con all the people all the time.
So you know where he is going...
To a place called Catastrophe, or Impeachment.
While we head to a place called Victory.
What more could we ask for?
Have a great weekend everybody...
