Donald Trump and the Russian Connection

Donald Trump must have hoped he would be able to bury the Russian election hacking story, in some dark place where nobody could ever find it.
Or shred it, or burn it.
So he could say if there is no evidence, it never happened.
It's just FAKE NEWS.
But unfortunately for him, if that was his plan, it just became a lot harder.
Now that we know the Obama administration is ensuring that intelligence is preserved.
In the Obama administration’s last days, some White House officials scrambled to spread information about Russian efforts to undermine the presidential election — and about possible contacts between associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump and Russians — across the government.
Former American officials say they had two aims: to ensure that such meddling isn’t duplicated in future American or European elections, and to leave a clear trail of intelligence for government investigators.
So it can be used against Trump and his associates, to make sure the investigation continues, a special prosecutor is appointed.
And the truth finally emerges.
This video documenting Trump's double talk on his relationship with Putin, is well worth your time (via @BraddJaffy) pic.twitter.com/HQkuiImKnC— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 2, 2017
No American president should be allowed to govern with the shadow of treason hanging over him.
And now that Trump's Attorney General, the grotesque bigot Jeff Sessions, is being accused of lying to Congress about his meetings with the Russian ambassador.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington whose interactions with President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Mike Flynn led to Flynn's firing, according to the Justice Department. Sessions did not mention either meeting during his confirmation hearings when he said he knew of no contacts between Trump surrogates and Russians.
And now that the ambassador is being described as a senior Russian intelligence agent.
Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, is considered by US intelligence to be one of Russia's top spies and spy-recruiters in Washington, according to current and former senior US government officials.
If the Republicans try to block an investigation it would be political suicide.
In short: Where there's smoke and smoke and smoke and smoke and smoke, most reasonable people will assume there is fire — or that there should be an independent investigation to determine whether there is fire. Arguing that “there's nothing to see here” is simply not a tenable position for Republicans at this point.
Whether anything will come out of that investigation remains to be seen. But it doesn't really matter.
Trump will be damaged and diminished...
Once he begged the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton's e-mails.
Soon he'll be begging for mercy....
No comments:
Post a Comment