Sunday, March 12, 2017
Donald Trump and the Republican Revolt
Ever since he accused Barack Obama of tapping his phone, Donald Trump has been trying to behave himself.
He has toned down his compulsive tweeting. He hasn't made any other outrageous statements.
He's trying to reassure Americans, and the rest of the world, that he's not having a nervous breakdown. And that he can be trusted with the nuclear button.
But sadly for him, this tweet can only have made even more people wonder about his mental state.
For not only are Republicans not coming together, they're bitterly divided over the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Trump now has a new conspiracy theory to try to explain why Trumpcare is threatening to blow up on the launch pad.
President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his claim that Obamacare is "imploding," tweeting after days of notable restraint on social media.
On Friday, Trump said during a meeting on health care with Vice President Mike Pence and House committee chairmen that 2017 "would be a disaster for Obamacare. That’s the year it was meant to explode because Obama won’t be here. That was when it was supposed to be even worse.”
It's all Obama, or Obummer's fault. He KNEW Trump was going to win, and he left him a ticking time bomb!!!
But unfortunately for the paranoid orange oaf, many of his own supporters are starting to understand that they've been scammed...
And they're so unhappy even Breitbart is attacking him.
If passed in its current form, the GOP’s Obamacare 2.0 bill will impose brutal costs Americans still struggling to make it through a great recession—particularly President Donald Trump’s base—and risk handing Congress and the presidency back to Democrats.
The Left is furious and energetic under Trump. The 2018 midterm elections are right around the corner … The white, working class gave Trump a chance in 2016. They could easily begin voting Democratic again or drop out of the political process altogether after a healthcare betrayal.
So are its readers:
You can hear the hope hissing out of them...
Even as their blood pressure rises to new and dangerous levels.
And the even better news?
Breitbart may not only kill Trumpcare. It's that big in Trump's world.
There is nothing the Republicans can replace Obamacare with that won't tear the party apart.
The truth is, there’s no Republican alternative to Obamacare that wouldn’t betray a large swath of Trump’s base. You can’t make the ACA work better for older, working-class people when your party’s first priority in reforming the law is to eliminate the part that transfers billions of dollars from millionaires to older, working-class people.
And as for Trump's plan to blame the Democrats if Trumpcare goes down in flames.
In an Oval Office meeting featuring leaders of conservative groups that already lining up against House Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump revealed his plan in the event the GOP effort doesn't succeed: Allow Obamacare to fail and let Democrats take the blame, sources at the gathering told CNN.
Good luck with that one...
He made many extravagant promises he should've known he couldn't keep.
He has revealed himself to be a fraud and a Con artist.
And if his criminal incompetence brings down the whole system.
He'll go down with it....
