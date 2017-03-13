Donald Trump and the Incredibly Shrinking President

As you probably know, Donald Trump has been trying to keep a very low profile ever since he sent out these deranged early morning tweets just over a week ago.
He has turned into the Incredibly Shrinking President, no doubt hoping that Americans will forget all about those tweets, and not question his sanity.
But now he's run out of time.
The House intelligence committee wants him to present to them today any evidence he might have to justify that outrageous smear of Barack Obama.
And John McCain, Trump's Republican nemesis, wants him to put up or shut up.
Senior Republican John McCain has told Donald Trump to either present evidence proving Barack Obama was involved in wiretapping his phones or retract the claim.
“I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here to say the least,” McCain said.
But of course that's easier said than done, because not only does Trump not like to apologize for anything. He may actually believe what he's saying.
The more I pay attention to Trump, the more I’m convinced he truly believes what he says—not in the same way that someone believes that if they drop a pencil it’ll hit the ground because of gravity, but rather more like the way someone believes that they’re in line for eternal salvation.
He is that paranoid...
The paranoid atmosphere that surrounds the Trump administration seems like a function of a self-obsessed president who truly does believe he’s an outsider, who thinks the “establishment” is out to get him, who gets his news from sources he genuinely trusts but dearly shouldn’t, and who listens to Steve Bannon the same way he used to listen to Cohn.
And he can't seem to understand how ridiculous he looks, when he accuses Obama of McCarthyism.
Even though Trump learned all his dirty tricks from Roy Cohn, Joseph McCarthy's monstrous chief counsel...
But at least now we know that Trump really is unfit to be president, and that he will never change.
We have now passed the 50-day mark of the Donald Trump administration and one thing is clear: There is no new Trump. There is only the same old Trump: Dangerous and unpredictable, gauche and greedy, temperamentally unsuited and emotionally unsound.
We know that he's only in it for himself and his family.
March 12, 2017
This is a 70-year-old man who has lived his entire life as the vile, dishonest, incurious creature who got elected. That election validated his impulses rather than served as a curb on them.
Trump will continue to debase and devalue the presidency with his lies. Trump will continue to follow Bannon’s philosophy of internal deconstruction of our government, its principles and its institutions. And Trump will continue to leech as much personal financial advantage as he can from the flesh of the American public.
And we know that any Americans who still don't understand the horror of Trump must be held accountable...
And are either really really evil.
Or really really dumb...
Here is PROOF that dogs are as smart as Trump supporters!#SNL #SaturdayNightLive #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/BHjpcXrCcK— Donald J. Trump (@RealDonaldTrFan) March 12, 2017
And of course, we know where they're all going...
To the nightmare place they came from.
And the hellish fate they deserve...
No comments:
Post a Comment