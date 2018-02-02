Who Will Trump Nuke First, The FBI Or North Korea?

As I'm sure you know, Donald Trump is at war with the FBI, in a desperate attempt to save himself from Robert Mueller.
And although it's a war he cannot win.
President Trump entered office last year as a singular figure. But he has come to resemble two of his predecessors in one crucial respect. Though he’s more paranoid than Richard Nixon and more mendacious than Bill Clinton, he seems bent on following them down a road to hell: a confrontation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Like them, he’ll lose.
There's a widespread feeling that we're in great danger.
And with good reason.
Trump has a Plan B and it could kill millions.
The White House has grown frustrated in recent weeks by what it considers the Pentagon’s reluctance to provide President Trump with options for a military strike against North Korea...
The national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, believes that for Mr. Trump’s warnings to North Korea to be credible, the United States must have well-developed military plans, according to those officials.
But the Pentagon, they say, is worried that the White House is moving too hastily toward military action on the Korean Peninsula that could escalate catastrophically. Giving the president too many options, the officials said, could increase the odds that he will act.
And now that we know that Gen. McMaster might be urging Trump on, instead of restraining him...
This should indeed terrify everybody.
With as many as 8,000 artillery pieces and rocket launchers positioned along its border with the South, North Korea could rain up to 300,000 rounds on the South in the first hour of a counterattack. While that arsenal is of limited range and could be destroyed in days, North Korea would still have time to cause widespread destruction.
In a rare appearance last year on the CBS News program “Face the Nation,” Mr. Mattis warned that war with North Korea would be “catastrophic” — “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes.”
And so should this:
The tensions bubbled to the surface this week with the disclosure that the White House had abandoned plans to nominate a prominent Korea expert, Victor D. Cha, as ambassador to South Korea. Mr. Cha suggested that he was sidelined because he warned administration officials against a “preventive” military strike, which, he later wrote, could spiral “into a war that would likely kill tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of Americans.”
But then what can we do? Except hope that the other generals can restrain Trump and McMaster.
Or hope that Mueller can strike first...
Before it kills us all...
Yes, yes, I know.
Total nuclear destruction isn't funny.
But laughter is the best medicine.
We know the hog is dangerous.
And we know what we've got to do...
