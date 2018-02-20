Tuesday, February 20, 2018
The Toxic Partisanship of the Con Clown Pierre Poilievre
For a long time after the Con regime went down in flames, and was humiliated beyond recognition, Pierre Poilievre all but faded into the woodwork.
Or lost himself in the midst of all those Con losers. I mean just look at them.
But then the fake Aga Khan scandal gave him a new lease on life, and another chance to attack Justin Trudeau and his family.
And now he's at it again.
Calling Trudeau's state visit to India a "vacation"just because he took his children with him.
Even though, as David Akin of all people pointed out, so did Poilievre's beloved Stephen Harper.
And let's not forget the $1.3 million dollars it cost to ship not one, not two, but three armoured vehicles to India to make Great Failed Leader feel safe...
Even though, as I pointed out recently, not one of them was needed.
But then that's our Skippy or our Pee Wee, who would also cheerfully retweet this ghastly propaganda.
Fresh from the steaming orifice of this disgusting uber right-wing pro Trump organization.
In an effort to mock campus opposition to hate speech, members of the Turning Point chapter at Kent State University staged a protest last fall in which they appeared on campus wearing adult diapers and sucking on pacifiers while proclaiming “Safe Spaces are for Children.”
And doesn't THAT say it all?
But what bothers me the most, is the way our media still treats Poilievre with respect, when he deserves none.
Not after the way he behaved when he was a member of the depraved Con regime.
And Stephen Harper's most faithful little stooge.
And where on earth did anybody get the idea that he was the guardian of our tax dollars?
When he spent half his time trying to suppress votes, and the other half trying to buy them.
And he's just another low life Con, another toxic Trudeau hater.
Pedalling down the road.
And heading for oblivion...
When will he grow up?
When will he shut up?
When can we crush those scummy Cons and bury them forever?
