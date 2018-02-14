Wednesday, February 14, 2018
The NRA Warns the Media: Stop Making Fun of Trump Or Else
Donald Trump's spy chiefs are telling him the Russians are already meddling in the midterm elections.
Robert Mueller and his FBI posse could come down on him at any moment.
His White House is being accused of covering up cases of domestic abuse even as his lawyer is now claiming he used his own money to pay off the porn star Stormy Daniels.
And many of his staffers are abandoning him in record numbers.
But the NRA is blaming the media for Trump's troubles, and is warning them to stop making fun of Trump.
Or else.
And while some wonder whether the NRA has a vested interest in trying to muzzle the media.
And the reaction on Twitter has been brutal.
I wonder where the story of Trump, the Orange Oaf is going.
And whether if or when he does go down, he'll take America with him...
And all I can do is urge our American neighbours to unite to fight that monster.
Keep making fun of him.
And do all they can to send Trump to hell first...
If the press won't do their job , the satirists will.ReplyDelete
You're such a hypocrite. You bash Trump every single day, month after month after month, yet someone so much as CRITICIZES Trudeau, you and your gang of vile commenters viciously attack them.ReplyDelete
You're against bullying unless it's to further your agenda. Shameful.
Agreed, gotta love it when leftists get the government they think they want, cries of,"respect the democratic process" and "treason" are heard, but when things don't go their way, the tinfoil hats are donned and it turns to virtue signalling on social media.Delete
Anon 1:48, Viciously attack? You mean like making death threats such as your Cons do? I've never seen one here and unlike the rebel, Simon wouldn't allow it.Delete
As for bullying, we only bully the bullies to which your side is full of them so may I suggest you reserve your nonsense for the bizzaro world of Trump.
JD
Simon doesn't agree with everything Trudeau says or does, and neither does everyone on this board. That being said, he doesn't tolerate bullying of any kind, and sharp criticism of criticizers whose criticism consists of ad hominems or distorted fake news is not per se "bullying." All that being said, there is infinitely more to bash Trump for even as a PERSON, let alone a "president" or "politician," than there ever will be of Trudeau.Delete
Trudeau never cheated on Sophie with a porn star, called Mexicans rapists, or said he could move up on a girl and grab her by the, eh, fuddle-duddle. Show me where Trudeau callously threw paper towels at the flood victims in Québec or has threatened to give North Korea a "bloody nose" and undermine the peace process to show off how big his "button" (or "hockey stick") is. Show me where Trudeau is holding a 17-year-old Indigenous girl prisoner in a Kafkaesque trial for slapping a Mountie. Show me where Trudeau cracked a joke about any of his cabinet ministers wanting to execute gay people. Show me where Trudeau published a full-page op-ed in the Toronto Star calling for the instant execution of five wrongfully-accused black men without so much as their right to due process. Show me where Trudeau sabotaged the goal of swapping, on the front face of the currency, a prime minister who genocided First Nations people, in favor of a black female civil rights activist, and called that goal "pure political correctness." Show me where Trudeau said he could shoot someone on Sussex Drive and his fans would still adore him. Show me where he banned Muslims from entering Canada. Show me proof that he's planning to start up nuclear testing in the prairie provinces as a show of "muscle" to North Korea and Iran. Show me where he said that Rona Ambrose got "schlonged" during Question Period. Show me where he said that Rosie Barton or Robyn Urback are tough on him because they're bleeding from their wherever. Show me where he ever called Ella-Grace a hot piece of $&#%@ on Tout Le Monde En Parle or CBC Radio, or had her give daddy a lap dance at a Tragically Hip concert. Show me where he put pressure on Sophie to get back to her "hot body" within a month after giving birth to any of their kids. Show me an interview with Margaret where she holds her head in despair and frets that Justin has become a monster. Show me how many KKK rallies Pierre got arrested at. And so on and so on and so on...
Really? You're seriously going to entertain the thought that there is even a fraction of criticism against Trudeau that matches the overwhelming Trump tower of things to be upset about with Cult 45? Or that, I dunno, the criticism I'm making against your inane comment counts as an "attack" or "bullying"?
The only vile commenters I see are the type of Scheer/Trump supporting cons who sent genital-mutilation memes to Ella-Grace on Twitter and called Hadrien anti-gay slurs because he wore a cute poodle costume on Halloween. That sane and decent people respond by telling those cons to STFU and GTFO is not "bullying." It's checking the record and warding off evil. You sound like another hypocritical con who's projecting more than an IMAX theater showing movies on the surface of the moon.
SAD!
Bonne St-Valentin à Séb et à toi.ReplyDelete
It seems tha Stormy Daniels story is back with a vengeance. She is now saying that Trump's lawyer broke their agreement and she is ready to talk to the media about the affair that up to now she was denying. That should be interesting considering the affair started as Melania was recovering from giving birth to Barron. I wonder what the Christianists who support him will think about the old whoremonger now.ReplyDelete
Trump is and always has been a train wreck that refuses to crash.ReplyDelete
However, its pretty clear that the Obama administration went way over the line
post election to bring him down. The whole Russian thing is a Monty Python sketch made by Hillary to shift attention from what a POS she is. The fact that many believe the narrative is very scary. I realize that if the shoe was on the other foot the Repuplicans would be pushing this Narrative just as hard to hurt Hillary, and the other half of the country would be convinced that Russians are out to kill democracy.
Between the Russians and the Chinese if we need allies, I will take the Russkies. Up until the 1930's the Dynasty in China ruled by Eunuch.