Thursday, February 15, 2018
The Horrifying Con Valentine on Parliament Hill
Well as we all know, yesterday was Valentine's Day, a day to celebrate love.
Even in that most unromantic of places, Parliament Hill.
But funnily enough the way the political parties marked the day, told us a lot about who they are.
For while Justin Trudeau's card was as romantic as one might expect.
And the NDP card was just as sweet.
And I liked its poetic message.
This was the Con card...
And it couldn't have been uglier.
Or look more like it was produced by their friends at the hate mongering Rebel, which as we all know is where the Cons get their questions from.
And where Valentine's Day is just another day to try to whip up hatred against Muslims.
But then why should we be surprised when Andrew Scheer had more important things on his mind?
For he is such a religious fanatic.
And his idea of Valentine's Day is probably not what Cupid had in mind...
And one can only imagine what life in Canada might be like if he ever became Prime Minister.
And the good news?
I don't think he's ever going to be Prime Minister, not with these kind of numbers.
Especially since the poll tracker includes this weird Forum poll.
Which makes me think the Liberals are even more popular than the poll of polls suggests.
And drawing even closer to another crushing majority.
Which no doubt will have Justin and Sophie celebrating wildly..
Along with millions of other Canadians.
Oh boy, can you hear those Cons and all those toxic Trudeau haters screaming? And isn't it a lovely sound?
Wowser !! Wowser !! Wowser !!
Or as Scheer might say, Jesus !! Jesus!! Jesus !!#@!!
What a Prime Minister...
Labels: Con clowns, Liberals, NDP, The Death of Con Canada, Valentine's Day
This goes beyond parody and off into some strange place that I can't imagine ever attempting to navigate.ReplyDelete
What planet do those people live on? Who are they attempting to appeal to with crap like this?
Part of me wants to see more of the same - perhaps widespread awareness of the cons mean spirited, disturbing and disgusting world view will guarantee their place hidden away in the back folds of a history text, but never as government of the day. And the other part of me wants to puke.
Skygod Valentine, its so Star Wars, good job party of the dark side.ReplyDelete
Scheer is pig-ignorant too. Doesn't he know that Saint Valentine was also a Christian martyr? Of course like all those life legends, a lot of Valentine's story was made up afterwards, but some of us think that also happened to the Bible and the Gospel.ReplyDelete
I still see people with ashes on their foreheads, but much less than some decades ago. There were some people with ashes and an ash cross on their foreheads waiting to here about their children near that suburban Miami school...
The Valentine's Day wishes are sweet and sincere until of course the petty and mean spirited CPC(aka the rebel) displays their sick, twisted obsession with JT.ReplyDelete
And where's Schmeagol's card to his beloved? I know you're not supposed to eat meat on Ash Wednesday but I don't recall professing your love for your partner as off limits. Sheesh!
I think Schmeagol was worried he would look weak by doing so. After all in his mind she is a woman and we know how he would deny them their basic rights.
Poor Mrs. Scheer. No card, no love and not a chance of being empowered by her piss-poor excuse of a husband.
Sad.
JD
If Trudeau wins another majority, I'll be dancing in the streets and laughing at bitter old stinky consReplyDelete
I pray he wins and then installs any system past first past the post.Delete
It's good to see that the partisan bullshit of the Cons isn't getting them anywhere. They can't seem to understand that Canadians don't like that kind of politics. So why I wonder do they keep doing it?Delete