Andrew Scheer's Losing War on Justin Trudeau

As you all know I'm sure, Andrew Scheer has been having a terrible week, and you can see the desperation in his face.
Even the Con media is getting tired of his never-ending claim that Trudeau took an "illegal vacation" and is starting to ignore him.
Or preferring to ask him questions about what he knew about the sordid Dykstra sex scandal.
Which he is refusing to answer.
Just like I'm sure he would refuse to answer these two questions, that I would like ask him.
Andrew Scheer needs to answer two questions about this story: https://t.co/y1oyBbPWKK Why does he want to plaster university campuses with those posters? And why does he have such little respect for women? #Conethics #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Zw9Ni18CUN— Simon (@montrealsimon) February 9, 2018
Even though after declaring that women have no place in the national anthem, he really does need to explain why he seems to hate them so much.
And quoting his Godzilla or his snake just won't cut it...
But if all that wasn't bad enough, or crazy enough, now he's ending his week on an even loonier note.
By demanding that Justin Trudeau return from the U.S. immediately.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is calling on Justin Trudeau to ditch the U.S. trip he embarked on Wednesday morning and come back home to settle the brewing trade war between B.C. and Alberta over the Trans Mountain pipeline.
“I’m calling on Justin Trudeau to take control of the situation — to come back to Canada instead of being in the United States this week as this crisis develops,” said Scheer.
Even though there is absolutely nothing Trudeau can do at this point, as Chantale Hébert explains here.
In the escalating feud between Alberta and B.C. over the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is — for now — a referee without a whistle.
Much as he might want to call an end to the hostilities between the NDP governments of the two provinces, he lacks the means to enforce a quick timeout between them.
That could change over time. But things may have to get worse before Trudeau has a shot, if not at making them better, at least at forcing a resolution of the issue.
And Scheer is only playing cheap politics.
While Trudeau is busy trying to save NAFTA and bring good jobs to Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday pitched Canadian globalism and the country’s new fast-track visa as reasons why Silicon Valley companies should consider Canada as a place to do business and spend money.
Trudeau brought his charm offensive to the San Francisco Bay area amid increasing unease over U.S. immigration policy and while talks continue over the North American Free Trade Agreement.
And doing a really good job.
More good news from San Francisco: 300 new jobs for Canadians in tech! Great to meet you today @danielsaks. https://t.co/JzKM8I7e8h— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 9, 2018
Which is more than can be said of the creepy old Schmeagol...
Who hasn't brought a single job to Canada, and is more interested in destroying them AND Justin Trudeau, as only a Con could.
But then that's why he is so frustrated, and why he is leaving this week crawling on all fours.
Still waging war on Justin Trudeau, and looking even more like a maniac...
And yes, he's just not ready, and he never will be.
He's unfit to be the leader of anyone or anything.
And the sooner he is defeated and forgotten.
The safer and more Canadian our precious country will be...
Scheer may revel being the agitator on the Canadian Hockey team. Sooner or later they get suspended. I think the Con body politic is just about to take away a weeks wages.ReplyDelete
Are we certain than Scheer is not a Liberal plant?ReplyDelete
Cons celebrate minimum wage job loss. They are for child labour for sure. This will all shake out ok, and people who work will have some money.ReplyDelete
Bah it's absolutely freezing out like usual. Sometimes I feel like the only thing good about this country is welfare and free health care. Even our beers suck, I only drink imports.ReplyDelete
Demanding that Trudeau return to Canada to solve a problem he can't solve, is just another sign that Scheer is cracking up. Especially since Trudeau is trying to attract high tech jobs to Canada. In my opinion the Cons are now more Republican than Canadian.ReplyDelete
Scheer is once again proving to be an idiot. Does he even know why JT is down there? Does he even know the potential for jobs coming here? Can he tell his arse from a hole in the ground? Sheesh!ReplyDelete
Simon, wouldn't it be great if Amazon ended up choosing Toronto for their new headquarters' and the estimated 50,000 jobs it could bring? Granted, there are some pretty awesome incentives offered by other cities in the running but imagine they choose Toronto and Jeff Bezos credits his meeting with JT as helping them come to that decision. Our Cons and their media would be gobsmacked in biblical proportions or simply put, their heads would burst.
Could they overcome their petty, envious rage and give credit where it's due or would they wallow in self pity? I'm thinking it'll mostly be wahhhhh!
It may be a stretch but think about it like this, Bezos hates Trump with a passion and would effectively be flipping him the bird, plus the savings of building and running the headquarters' in Canada using the mighty greenback would be huge. I could be wrong but I feel Toronto has a very good chance of winning the bid for the new headquarters'.
JD
Scheer looks so glum because the concrete is starting to solidify around his feet. Democracy is based on one person one voice not one voice screeching through a myriad of interlinked fake news social media accounts. What technology giveth, governments can taketh away; especially to preserve democracy. A quick review of various political web sites indicates the Cons are the only party that don't seem to understand this.ReplyDelete
Trudeau has put Facebook on notice and hopefully will follow through with support from the dippers and greens if it does not take action. Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem — or else. Link https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-to-facebook-fix-your-fake-news-problem-%e2%80%94-or-else/ar-BBITcu3?li=AAggNb9&ocid=mailsignout
RT
Scheer looks like such a loser. The difference between him and Trudeau is like night and day. As soon as Canadians realize what a doofus he is, he'll be gone before you know it. And if it turns out that he knew about some of the pervs in the Con Party he'll be gone even sooner.Go Trudeau go!!ReplyDelete