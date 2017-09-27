Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the New Reform Party
Andrew Scheer likes to describe himself as a new generation leader, but like everything else about him that claim couldn't be more fraudulent.
For instead of leading his Cons out of the darkness of the Harper years, he's taking them back to the cowboy days of the Reform Party.
And he just can't seem to do anything right.
When the Con clown Gerry Ritz called Catherine McKenna a "climate Barbie" Scheer could hardly bring himself to give him a slap on the wrist, and allowed the Ritz cracker to remain in the caucus.
When the Con Senator Lynn Beyak insulted Canada's First Nations as only that Con hog could.
Scheer also refused to expel her from his racist caucus.
And if that wasn't bad enough, he appointed the fanatical anti-abortion activist Rachael Harder to be his "shadow minister" for the Status of Women.
Even though she doesn't believe in a woman's right to control her own body, and by appointing her Scheer clearly showed that he doesn't either.
Well now only days after finally apologizing for his last mistake...
Gerry Ritz has made an absolute idiot out of himself. Again.
Not even a week after he was engulfed in controversy for referring to a federal minister as "climate Barbie," the veteran Conservative linked Shariah law to the Liberals' handling of ongoing NAFTA renegotiations on Monday.
But Scheer still won't expel him from the caucus, no doubt because that might offend his good buddy Ezra Levant...
Who he has yet to condemn for HIS racist views.
But he will condemn the Liberals for refusing to accept the ghastly Rachel Harder as the chair of the Status of Women Committee.
A meeting of the House Status of Women Committee ended abruptly Tuesday morning when all the Liberal members walked out in protest of the Conservatives’ nomination for chair, citing her anti-abortion and anti-trans voting record as unsupportable.
Claiming of all things that the move shows a lack of respect for the parliamentary process.
Following question period, Scheer told reporters he thought it was "unprecedented that the prime minister would interfere and block the nomination of a democratically elected Member of Parliament to serve as chair of a committee," adding that it "shows a lack of respect for the parliamentary process."
Even though as Justin Trudeau has made abundantly clear, it's high time the rights of women were respected in this country.
And nobody has ever shown more lack of respect for the parliamentary process than Scheer did, when he was the worst Speaker the House of Commons has ever known...
Who always bent towards Stephen Harper like the leaning tower of Pisa, and let the Cons turn our parliament into a Roman circus.
You know, the other day the Harper fluffer Paul Wells tried to make us feel sorry for the shabby Scheer.
There comes a time in every new opposition leader’s career when he discovers it’s a horrible job. This usually happens early.
And so hello to Andrew Scheer, who’s having a bit of a week.
But at least he did point out that Scheer is having the same problems Harper had with the Reform gang, before he brought the hammer down.
Scheer will soon have to decide whether he can afford to let his caucus members say what they want. Until he does, the emerging pattern of his management style—laissez faire, followed by hasty backtracking—will come to define him.
And he also reminds us why Scheer is looking so desperate...
The backdrop for all of this, it’s worth remembering, is the formidable task the fates have assigned Scheer. He’s trying to defeat a new majority government after a single term. How easy is that? The historical record suggests it… may be impossible.
And that of course is the good news.
Justin Trudeau is a better leader and a much better man than Scheer the Reform clown can ever hope to be.
Scheer is a sexist pig, a racist, a religious fanatic, an anti-gay bigot, and a pathetic weakling.
And in the next election Trudeau is going to destroy him...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, bigotry, Gerry Ritz, Rachel Harder, sexism, The Death of Con Canada
I worry though, the "both sides are equally bad" progressive zombies are starting up, aided by a con media.ReplyDelete
I'm not sure, but I may be a progressive zombie. If I am, do I still get to be a snowflake? How about a cuck?Delete
Do you think Hillary Clinton's flaws were so bad that the world needs to be pushed to nuclear Holocaust? In the last 23 minutes before the nukes hit, do you see yourself screaming about Wasserman-Schultz? Then yes, you may be a progressive zombie.Delete
Most American voters held their noses and voted for Hills. If you want to blame someone, start with the folks who came up with the idea of an Electoral College so they could ignore the popular vote.Delete
hi anon 9:35 am...I'm not worried about those who claim that "both sides are equally bad." The way Scheer and his ghastly gang are behaving anybody who claims parity will sooner rather than later be taken away in a straitjacket. And besides, progressive zombies would starve to death, as it's a well known fact that Cons have no brains...;)Delete
if you want to know the truth, keep seeking.ReplyDelete
if you want to be happy, consult the bible.
(F. W. Nietzsche)
LPC and the cons, respectively.
I figure Nietzsche should have consulted the bible.Delete
From wikipedia:
In 1889, at age 44, he suffered a collapse and a complete loss of his mental faculties. He lived his remaining years in the care of his mother until her death in 1897, and then with his sister Elisabeth Förster-Nietzsche, and died in 1900.
hi Luce...but wait, since the Cons are fake Christians, isn't that fraud, or blasphemy. I strongly suspect they are now all reading Scheer's Satanic Cook Book, and will soon be resorting to cannibalism...;)Delete
Hi David...no, no, nein nein, nyet nyet, not Nietzsche. I must know, did he write his best work before or after his total mental breakdown? For that would explain everything. A life devoid of hope can only end badly...Delete
I can't fuddle-duddling stand to look at this hateful Richard and his merde-eating grin, without wanting to break my computer monitor. Luckily, I have a Trudeau wallpaper that prevents me from doing that. Scheer Lunatic would be right at home with the dain-bramaged inbreds south of the border.ReplyDelete
He should endorse Roy Moore. Why not, Farage and Assange are already on his side; it's not like foreign involvement in American affairs is anything to be surprised about anymore. Perhaps even comeuppance for all the times we meddled in that of other countries' to serve our own interests. I'm sure Roy wouldn't mind having a "northerner" on his side, as long as he's sufficiently Bat Guano insane to be welcomed as an honorary good ol' boy. His "free-wheeling" style makes him look like a 39-year-old Donald Trump. He's Milo whatsisname without the glitz, the bad Warhol impersonation, and his flavor of "Nazi chic."
All of them are wearing dunce caps under their white hoods anyway. Maybe Trump can adopt your soup-to-nuts masterpiece of work Andy Warthog, now that Ivanka and Junior are trying to get Tiffany disowned. He prefers sons anyway. And he doesn't want to have anyone in his circle smarter than he is.
Perhaps the eclipse was a foreboding omen. The northern cons are about to converge in Derp Singularity with the elephantine encephalopaths of the GOP. Your Jedi will likely emerge the victor. Our death star is about to implode.
Mueller will do the world a big favour and eject the dotard. After that every decent American must fight to make sure it never happens again. Only then can your democracy recover. Let freedom ring.Delete
hi anon 11:34...yes. I must admit Scheer's ghastly grin is starting to get to me. Every time I check out Question Period I see the scary clown from It staring out at me. And since he's starting to look more than a little bagged it's truly frightful. But now that you mention it, he also resembles Roy Moore and his Alabammy values. The day we see Scheer lugging a stone with the Ten Commandments chiselled on them into the House of Commons, we'll know the Day of Con Judgement is at hand...Delete
hi anon 4:01 pm...yes, I understand that Mueller is planning to grill the Oval Office anytime now. I think he understands that it's now a race between justice and nuclear annihilation. As for let freedom ring, I have a Swiss cow bell in my house, and you can be sure the day Trump goes down I'll be ringing it wildly with one hand, while firing off fireworks with the other....Delete
Whenever America's Vesuvian rightwing release a sulfurous blast of bigotry their Conservative counterparts are emboldened. Preston brought these assholes into Parliament. Harper brought them to dominion over their party and, ultimately, to government. Scheer needs every man jack of them, every bigot vote and, especially out here in the west, there's a bounty of them.ReplyDelete
And people like you enabled them by pushing the "both sides are equally bad" myth.Delete
hi Mound...yes, it's disturbing to see how Trump and his deplorables are affecting the political discourse in this country. The Cons are picking up their ideas, and even talking like them. My hope is that when Trump goes down, he'll take them all with him...Delete
Speaking of Ezra Levant, have you seen his "hot" new lineup for this fall?ReplyDelete
hi anon...yes, I have, and I didn't know whether to laugh or vomit. I have started doing background checks on all of them, and sure enough they're all bigots. What is also striking, in addition to their mediocrity, is how many are foreigners. It seems that Levant sees himself as the head of a multinational begging corporation. I made a note to myself: MUST write a post...;)Delete
Just as Ritz shamed himself over the listeria crisis under Harper, he continues to do so under Scheer without repercussions.ReplyDelete
This turd should have been flushed down the drain long ago for joking about the deaths of those poor people but he wasn't. Why?
My guess is Harper found his sick joke funny and kept him on, much like Scheer and his moronic silence over the climate Barbie tweet. He was surely chortling over it until someone finally slapped him upside the head and said "you better show disgust over it."
So there's your typical ReformaCon assholes whose initial thoughts and words that come back to haunt them are how they truly feel.
As sickening as it is to hear or read their idiocy, it is also a blessing that will surely lead to their destruction in 2019.
JD
hi JD...yes it really annoyed me when Ritz got off scot free during the Listeriosis outbreak in 2008, after having declared: "This is like a death by a thousand cuts. Or should I say cold cuts." Then when told of a death in Prince Edward Island, Ritz said, "Please tell me it's (Liberal MP) Wayne Easter."Delete
And I'll never forget the so-called salami cannon somebody put up on the web, where you could fire cold cuts at little Ritz balloons floating over Parliament Hill. I did go looking for it to include in this post, but sadly it's gone. I did however find a screen shot I had taken at the time, and will try to find an excuse to use it, maybe on his last day in parliament, which needless to say can't come soon enough. And yes you're also right. All these foot-in-mouth outbreaks will be the death of those ugly Cons...
Cons zero reality five. Thank you Stephen Harp for leaving the cupboard bare.ReplyDelete
