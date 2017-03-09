Thursday, March 09, 2017
Rick Mercer on Kellie Leitch's Bizarre Campaign
For months the ghastly Con leadership candidate Kellie Leitch has been demanding that refugees and immigrants be given her "Canadian Values" test.
While never telling us what kind of questions she would ask them.
But now Leitch has shared a few of them with supporters of the racist rag The Rebel.
And as you can imagine they couldn't be more grotesque.
Or more ridiculous.
“Are men and women equal, and entitled to equal protection under the law?”
“Is it ever ok to coerce or use violence against an individual or a group who disagrees with your views?”
“Do you recognize that to have a good life in Canada you will need to work hard for yourself and your family, and that you can’t expect to have things you want given to you?”
Or more infantile.
So I'm glad to see that a university professor who Leitch claims inspired her deranged crusade is trying to educate her.
A McMaster University professor whose book is frequently cited by Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch says he's tired of his research being used to prop up her "absurd" proposal to screen immigrants for anti-Canadian values.
"It's a phony issue, as far as I'm concerned, to say that somehow immigrants don't have or don't develop the so-called values that the rest of us have," says Victor Satzewich, a sociology professor at the Hamilton university.
By pointing out that immigrants are being properly screened. They do not have to be lectured about working hard, as if they were children.
"The implication that immigrants somehow don't value hard work is completely absurd. Walk into any Tim Hortons and look who's working behind the counter. They're filled with newcomers. They're doing shift work, running to serve us our double doubles and sour cream glazed donuts.
And that Leitch is just trying to scare Canadians, and whip up anti-immigrant sentiment.
Again...
We're far more supportive of immigrants and immigration than most other countries in the world but there is still an underbelly of racism and xenophobia and fear of the other in this country," he says. "She wants to portray the immigration system as broken in order to stoke those fears."
So I'm glad to see that some Canadians aren't just criticizing her. They're warning that her ugly campaign could get somebody hurt or killed.
On the same day that Kellie Leitch released the kind of questions she wants to ask newcomers, MP Deepak Obhrai says his Conservative leadership rival is creating an American-style environment that could get immigrants killed.
While others are mocking her, hilariously...
I'm also glad to see that Rick Mercer is trying to figure out how Leitch, or anyone, could make such a bad video...
But I think two things are already obvious.
If there was a Canadian values test, Kellie Leitch would fail it badly.
And if she had any decency she would delete her racist campaign tomorrow...
