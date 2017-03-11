Saturday, March 11, 2017
Horror Story: A Week At Sea With Ezra Levant
As you may know, Ezra Levant and his ratty Rebels like to organize Caribbean cruises every now and then.
So the porky Rebel Commander can get a little sun, and milk a little more money out of his faithful supporters.
And while I've written about them before, I've never read what it's like to actually be trapped on a cruise ship with Levant and his ghastly gang.
But now The Walrus has sent one of its writers to sea with them.
So you too can live the nightmare.
Levant entertained the crowd with something of a stand-up routine. His material was hokey, but the jokes landed. Not for the last time, he spun self-deprecating material from the fact that the ship had a gym—the joke being that you wouldn’t likely find him in it. “I’m into fitness,” he explained. “I’m into fittin’ this pizza in my mouth!”
But while I found the article mildly interesting for what it said about Levant, and some of his hideous supporters.
One Rebel I met, a middle-aged oil-patch worker from northern Alberta, described his daily media consumption as follows: First he goes to Breitbart for news, then the Rebel for “analysis,” then his local Sun newspaper “for entertainment.” Time permitting, he’ll move on to the Globe and Mail or the Toronto Star or the cbc—but only if he isn’t already “angry enough.”
One retired couple keeps the laptop open on the breakfast table every morning, with Rebel videos turned up loud. One mother watches Rebel videos every night with her teenaged daughters.
I thought the writer was far too easy on them, and I could never believe this:
There is much debate in media circles about whether Levant is a true believer in his cause—or simply an ideological huckster punching a meal ticket. I came away convinced that he’s genuine. I think he believes he’s doing the right thing. Even when his approach is brutally insensitive or worse, I think he feels justified by the supposed righteousness of his cause.
For it doesn't really matter whether Levant is a true believer. He is a professional bigot and a greasy huckster.
He never stops trying to poison this country.
So I will never stop hoping that the Rebel Commander and his ratty crew will eventually meet the fate they deserve...
And in the only way they can.
Help make Canada great again....
Labels: bigotry, Ezra Levant, Rebel Cruise, The Walrus
