Donald Trump and the Ticket To Hell

He hated Obamacare with a passion, if only because of its name.
He ranted and raved about it during the campaign, he vowed to destroy it the moment he came to office.
But now that he is president, and the Democrats are calling his Republican plan to replace it Trumpcare, he hates that name too.
And it's getting more and more obvious that he doesn't know what he's doing.
He's out of his depth, he's too dumb to govern.
As Paul Krugman writes, the GOP bill is so bad it's awesome.
It has long been obvious to anyone following health policy that Republicans would never devise a workable replacement for Obamacare. But the bill unveiled this week is worse than even the cynics expected; its awfulness is almost surreal.
If enacted, the bill would almost surely lead to a death spiral of soaring premiums and collapsing coverage. Which makes you wonder, what’s the point?
Republicans have been claiming that Obamacare is collapsing, which isn’t true. But Trumpcare, if implemented, would collapse in a Mar-a-Lago minute.
It's hard to tell who hates it more, the list is so long.
The Koch brothers and other far right-wing groups don't like it because Obamacare is still breathing.
Even his loyal Breitbart readers are accusing Trump of having betrayed them...
No group is as angry as the elderly, for the effects on them would be devastating.
The effect on those who are older and less affluent would be devastating. AARP has done the math: a 55-year-old making $25,000 a year would end up paying $3,600 a year more for coverage; that rises to $8,400 for a 64-year-old making $15,000 a year. And that’s before the death spiral.
And as this message from their powerful lobby group AARP makes clear, they're not taking it lying down...
RETWEET: The “age tax” would force Americans age 50-64 to pay thousands of $$$ more for health care. Tell Congress #NoAgeTax! pic.twitter.com/eFUcRZtm22— AARP Advocates (@AARPadvocates) March 6, 2017
Which is really bad news for Trump, because along with Charlie the squirrel those are some of his most loyal supporters.
And unless Trump can manage to square the circle, he will be in big trouble.
Donald Trump has spent his whole life overselling an overinflated vision of himself and his success.
As is Trump’s wont and calling card, he oversold his voters a bill of goods that he would never be able to deliver. The Pied Piper of pipe dreams did in politics what he had done in business: He got people to buy into a success mythology in which he was a wizard.
For he was no wizard, just a vulgar Con artist, leading his own people to disaster...
As he has done his whole life, Trump has sold those who follow him as some sort of money-drenched messiah a bill of goods, but this time the lie is likely to manifest in loss of life, as sick people lose coverage.
Donald Trump has sold his supporters — and by extension, this country — a ticket to hell.
And really, what more can we ask for?
His own supporters will soon be dropping like flies.
Obama is laughing his ass off.
And Donald Trump is slowly going crazy...
By the time they arrive to arrest him for treason.
There won't be much left of him...
No comments:
Post a Comment