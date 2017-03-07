Donald Trump and the Idiocy of Ben Carson

When Donald Trump first offered Ben Carson a cabinet job, Carson turned him down saying he didn't have a clue about how to run a government department.
But Trump insisted, Carson agreed to become the new head of the department of Housing and Urban Development.
And yesterday he showed his boss, and the world, how clueless he can be.
By addressing a group of employees and comparing immigration to slavery.
Ben Carson at HUD: “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.” pic.twitter.com/YolvoZQHX7— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 6, 2017
As only Carson could.
“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,’’ he said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”
And needless to say many African Americans, like the actor Samuel Jackson, weren't amused.
And Twitter had a field day...
Or a field hand day.
But then who could really be surprised by Carson's idiot remark?
When the retired neurosurgeon has been making a fool out of himself for years.
He's a religious fanatic who believes that Joseph built the pyramids to store grain in them.
As well as many other bizarre and bigoted things...
Carson claims that he once stabbed a classmate, who was saved by the bell, or the belt, or whatever.
And as Jimmy Kimmel points out, there's some really weird artwork in Carson's house.
Or temple to HIMSELF...
And of course, this is the bottom line:
Ben Carson is a bigoted buffoon who never should have been appointed secretary of ANYTHING.
And for appointing him anyway, Donald Trump has shown once again that he has no judgement.
And must be removed from office as soon as is humanly possible...
