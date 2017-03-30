Thursday, March 30, 2017
Can Donald Trump Pass A Sanity Test?
As you can imagine, even some of Donald Trump's closest advisers are said to be deeply worried about his mental state.
They say he appears shell shocked. He apparently had no idea that government was so difficult, and that he would have so little time for golf.
And of course he blames the media for EVERYTHING.
As one thing after the other goes horribly wrong.
His Trumpcare plan was an epic failure.
His Muslim ban is still tied up in the courts.
His Russian problem promises to get even bigger.
The House investigation into Russia’s election meddling is in shambles. The Senate is more than happy to fill the void.
As the House probe continued its collapse into a partisan shouting match Wednesday, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr and his Democratic counterpart, Mark Warner, stepped into the spotlight to present a stark contrast. Their message? We are the adults in the room.
To make matters worse, it now appears that even if he kills Meals on Wheels programs all over the country, he still won't be be able to reduce corporate taxes to FIFTEEN per cent.
Only to about THIRTY per cent.
So as you can imagine the Wall Street boys aren't happy...
And they won't stop anyone from impeaching him.
But still Trump claims that it's all part of his Master Plan, and that he's still winning.
So I'm not surprised that some like CNN's Jeanne Moos, are wondering how much more winning can he take?
While I wonder what Trump might do to distract Americans from his "winning" streak.
Like leading his country into one war after the other.
Or wonder like Keith Olbermann does, whether Trump could even pass a sanity test?
And of course, the answer is he almost certainly couldn't.
That can only become more obvious in the days and weeks ahead.
And it will eventually lead to his removal from office.
First they'll torch his messages...
And then they'll take down the messenger...
Donald Trump may not know it yet.
But he has already betrayed himself.
And his days in office are already numbered....
