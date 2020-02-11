Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Ezra Levant Goes After Omar Khadr. Again.
Ezra Levant is the most grotesque bully I have ever encountered. A porcine right-wing extremist who peddles bigotry for profit.
And the money he makes attacking Justin Trudeau, is only matched by the money he makes attacking the former child soldier Omar Khadr.
So when he heard that Khadr would be part of a panel discussion on child soldiers at Dalhousie University, he set off for Halifax to confront the man he hates so much.
Only to find himself on the same plane.
And cause an ugly scandal at the airport...
After watching that video, I could only think of two things:
One, thank goodness for the professionalism of those Halifax police officers, who gently but firmly held Levant back, and exposed him as a bigot beast, again.
And two, thank goodness for Omar Khadr, who despite all the suffering he has endured...
And despite all the abuse he continues to receive from our sleazy AmeriCons, is able to remain classy, and restrain himself.
"I always have to carry myself in a very professional way and I have to carry myself in a way that I'm always trying to convince people that I'm not bad," said Khadr.
"I have to always be rational. I can't be emotional because I'm worried if I'm emotional people are going to think he's manipulative, and that's so burdensome."
"You can't live lightheartedly," he said. "Everything you do you have to be aware of what you are doing and it's tiring at some point."
Which can't be easy when confronted by an ugly bigot like Levant...
Especially when you know that greasy hate monger is only using you to make money.
And that he doesn't give a damn about the danger of inciting some of his many deranged and violent supporters to hurt you or your family.
But then, as Neil MacDonald suggests, it may just be that Levant is losing his marbles.
Or as I like to think, he tried to poison Canada and its values so feverishly, he ended up poisoning himself. Like so many dirty Cons do.
It's a pleasant thought, but let's not kid ourselves. Neither our country nor its values will be safe until we strengthen our anti-hate laws.
So we can send this hate mongering monster to the place where he belongs...
