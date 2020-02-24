Has Andrew Scheer Finally Finally Lost His Marbles?

As you may know, I have always been deeply concerned about Andrew Scheer's mental stability.
His creepy smile, his religious extremism, his feverish obsession with Justin Trudeau, and his compulsive desire to strangle the truth, always made me wonder whether he was going off the deep end.
And sure enough, I truly believe he finally has.
And it all started on the night he was defeated and humiliated by the man he hates so much.
When he started suggesting that he was the REAL winner.
But what's even more disturbing is that the Ugly American also seems to be harbouring the dark delusion that he could be the winner of the NEXT election, if he can bring down the government before the Con leadership convention in June.
For although Scheer has withdrawn this non-confidence motion.
The Conservatives are backing away from a potential attempt to bring down the Liberal minority, just 20 sitting days into the new Parliament.
He has made sure it can be tabled at a moment's notice.
Because the Conservatives have now given notice of the non-confidence motion—which simply states "that the House has lost confidence in the government"—they have the ability to table it at any point this Parliament.
And although it won't be easy to catch the Liberals with their pants down, as the Cons tried to do recently, forcing Trudeau and his MPs to race back to the House of Commons. And even harder to get the NDP and the Bloc to support him.
Those close to Scheer say he still believes it can be done, and still believes he has been chosen to DESTROY Justin Trudeau.
So I wouldn't be surprised if this attack ad accurately reflects Scheer's state of mind....
ICYMI: A short summary of Justin Trudeau’s response to the illegal blockades: pic.twitter.com/y7hCzFUOPq— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 18, 2020
And in my opinion this latest bizarre ad is even more evidence that he is losing his marbles.
Why is the CBC acting like capitalism is a bad thing? The CBC posted an article quoting a university professor who argued the children’s TV show, Paw Patrol, encourages children to embrace capitalism.— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 23, 2020
Free market capitalism built our country. So lets celebrate it, not condemn it! pic.twitter.com/hp3GTTd0ZT
Can you believe that? What Paw Patrol character is he trying to be?
The good Cap'n Turbot or the evil Mayor Humdinger?
And has his bitterness driven him to drink?
Who knows, but I did have this to say on Twitter:
And I enjoyed what others had to say as well.
They're laughing at him all over the country...
The Con's decision to let him remain as their leader is promising to be one of the worst decisions they ever made.
He's making their party look like a joke.
And with a little bit of luck, that ghastly clown will take them all down with him...
