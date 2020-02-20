The Ugly Cons and the Shadow of the Vigilante

The barricades are still up, and the ugly Cons are still howling for native blood.
And a lot of people all over the country are impatient and angry.
But Justin Trudeau's decision to rely on the Canadian values of negotiation and compromise seems to be working.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says he's hoping the RCMP's offer to leave their outpost on Wet'suwet'en territory in northern B.C. will lead to the barricades coming down, as talks aimed at ending the rail blockades crippling the country's rail network continue.
And just in the nick of time, for some angry white Cons are trying to take the law into their own hands.
CN police have served a court order to the blockade near Edmonton to leave. At the same time, a crew of angry locals showed up and started dismantling the camp. Not cops, locals. #cdnpoli #abpoli https://t.co/ZimrDLFCFe— Justin Giovannetti (@justinCgio) February 19, 2020
1/ Freedom-loving Yellow Vests are now showing up at an Edmonton blockade and causing a scene, screaming at protesters to drop dead. #abpoli #yeg #WetsuwetenStong pic.twitter.com/35M8DzvMZ2— YVCE 🧛♂️🧛♀️🧛♂️ (@VestsCanada) February 19, 2020
As you can see it's an ugly situation, and one that could very easily lead to violence.Very tense. A man is trying to take away the blockade, calling it litter. Some profanity in video. #Wetsuweten #yeg pic.twitter.com/fQMnFOozY2— Carly Robinson (@CarlyDRobinson) February 19, 2020
But what makes it even uglier is that Peter MacKay is encouraging this vigilante behaviour.
Or should I say he WAS.
For when I and others on Twitter sounded the alarm last night, the cowardly MacKay quickly deleted that toxic tweet.
Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has deleted and replaced a tweet that praised the actions of “counter protestors” who tried to clear a blockade on CN tracks in Edmonton.
And replaced it with a series of tweets where he praised that vigilante behaviour as an "act of good citizenship."
“The peaceful removal of debris deliberately placed on railway that posed a threat to public safety. Clearing the track and preventing harm,” Mr. MacKay said, adding he stands with “the workers, producers and suppliers who work hard, obey the law, care for their neighbours and keep Canada the best place in the world to live.”
Which is of course why they call him Dumbo eh?
And needless to say it didn't change what I think about him:
Or what I think about Erin "True Blue" O'Toole...
Another Conservative leadership candidate, MP Erin O’Toole, announced on Thursday that as prime minister, he would remove the need for an injunction before police can clear a blockade and issue a general directive to police to “clear blockades as soon as possible.”
“We will stand firm for the rule of law. We will fight for Canadian workers and their jobs that have been put at risk by illegal blockaders. We will stand up to eco-extremists, foreign-funded misinformation and protect Canada’s economy,” Mr. O’Toole said in a statement.
Our absurd wannabe Mussolini.
For we know who he is, and what kind of people those yellow vested vigilantes are...
We also now know that the Cons are a far-right extremist party, more American than Canadian.
We know that they are willing to set this country on fire for crass political purposes.
And all I can say is thank goodness for Justin Trudeau...
Who is standing up to the racist Cons and the filthy mob.
Refusing to let angry white people pressure him into hurting or killing indigenous people.
And by holding out for a peaceful resolution is standing up for our country and its precious values...
