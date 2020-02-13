Will The Native Protests Kill The Reconciliation Process?

As I'm sure you know, there have been protests all over the country, in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in northern B.C.
And while most of the protests have been noisy but peaceful.
Some have been ugly with people denied entrance to the places where they work.
Some protesters have acted like louts or bullies.@richardzussman a reporter for @GlobalBC gets in a heated confrontation with supporters. @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/WDHsUHxwoU— kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) February 11, 2020
And some have severely disrupted the lives of millions of Canadians...
Which has given the Con media an excuse to call it mob rule.
Canada is slowly turning from democracy to mobocracy, as the rule of law is tested from coast to coast.
From blocked intersections in downtown Toronto, to journalists and legislators being barred entry to the B.C. legislature; from an obstructed CN line affecting rail traffic out of the port of Prince Rupert, to the barricades impeding Via Rail’s service between Toronto and Montreal, Canada is slowly being choked into submission.
And blame Justin Trudeau, in an obvious attempt to try to make him look weak, at a time when he is out of the country.
The loser Andrew Scheer is only too happy to pander to the racist mob.
And sadly so is the hapless Jagmeet Singh.The blockades shutting down our country are illegal. They must be stopped. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/j8VXqOQEAm— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 12, 2020
It's heartbreaking to see land defenders & Indigenous matriarchs dragged off their land.— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 12, 2020
If @JustinTrudeau wants Canadians to believe him when he says nation-to-nation relationships are the most important, he needs to come back to Canada and back up his words with action.
1/2
Who once again doesn't seem to understand the difference between federal and provincial jurisdictions.
Or understand that prime ministers aren't supposed to tell the police what to do.
The saddest part of this only in Canada madness, is that Justin Trudeau had made reconciliation with Canada's native people a top priority.
But as Susan Delacourt points out, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Trudeau is not the first Canadian prime minister to be met with massive roadblocks — literal and figurative — in his relations with Indigenous people, but he is the most heavily invested.
Sometime in the distant future, when he’s reflecting on his legacy, Trudeau will no doubt reflect on whether the investment was worth it.
And reconciliation itself is now on life support.
The ever-more-pressing question is not whether Trudeau will rethink his investment in his most important relationship in future, but whether events this week are making Canadians reconsider it, too — right now.
It seemed like a good idea, but in this angry old country it may be impossible to achieve.
And the Cons and all all those others who helped kill it, will have to live with the consequences...
