Friday, February 07, 2020
How The Cons Became The Trump Party
It's a political story that ends in a graveyard, and I've been telling it for a long time.
The story of the Harper Party, and how the Cons became more American than Canadian.
So when Donald Trump came along they fell on their knees before him.
They started thinking like him, they started talking like him. For many Cons the diseased Trump, not the religious fanatic Scheer, became their real leader.
And when the smoke had cleared, the Cons were a whole different beast.
The Conservative Party that most Canadians have known—the political centre that previously had the ability to find centre terrain on the most divisive issues of the day—has disappeared. What contemporary Conservative strategists and the media seem to have significant difficulty recognizing is that Canadian politics has become much more like American politics—it’s become tribal. And just as two Americas have taken root and blossomed, two Canadas are appearing on this side of the border.
Canada was more divided than ever, on almost every issue from the fight against climate change...
EKOS Research found that four years ago, there was a 10-percentage-point gap between Liberals and Conservatives who selected climate change as the top issue of political concern. That gap is now 46 percentage points.
To the battle against racism...
Since 2012, the incidence of Conservative voters who think Canada is admitting “too many” visible minorities as immigrants has swollen from 47 per cent to 70 per cent . Meanwhile, the corresponding incidence of Liberals agreeing there are too many has dropped from 35 to 15 per cent. A modest 12 per cent gap has also expanded to a massive 55 per cent gap.
Where the Liberals are the Canadians, and the Cons are the Trumplings.
It’s the face of authoritarian populism that is largely driving the new conservatism in Canada. Traditional progressive conservatives may yearn for the status quo conservatism of yore. The new base looks more like Trumpian populists than the Red Tories of the Charest era.
Which is of course the best news ever.
For no Trumpling Party will ever govern this country...
Not as long as we have a real Canadian prime minister.
The Ugly American led the Cons to a very bad place.
And now they are going to pay for it for a long long time...
And today Dug bashed Pelosi for ripping up Trump's bullshit speech. Sure Druggie, that'll help the FedCons in Ontario, as if Stephen the Leech isn't poisoning the brand for a generation by going after teachers. I can tell you right now that if he ran in the Dem primaries Trudeau would win a landslide and we'd be begging for him to serve 4 terms like FDR. Probably do even better here than Canada itself. There's an old saying, a prophet is never welcome in his own house. Dug and Donnie, meanwhile, aren't really welcome anywhere but Republican cult meetings and probably Russia. Add Alberta's own greaseball evil twins Kenney and Cruz to the mix and it's blatantly obvious that the Harper IDU Associates CRAP Party really are the GOP North.ReplyDelete