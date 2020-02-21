Justin Trudeau and the Day of Decision

He waited as long as he could, too long in the opinion of many.
He was obviously hoping that peaceful negotiation could bring down the rail barricades, in the best Canadian tradition.
But at last Justin Trudeau's patience was exhausted.
And it was the day of decision.
PM Trudeau: "The barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed. The law must be upheld." PMJT goes on to say the gov't is committed to reconciliation "but hurting Canadian families from coast to coast to coast does nothing to advance the cause of reconciliation." pic.twitter.com/yrYzABzxyg— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) February 21, 2020
And yes, it was about time.
"Canadians who are feeling the very real impact of these blockades are running out of patience."
The negotiations were going nowhere, because there were none.
"We can’t have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table. For this reason, we have no choice but to stop making the same overtures.
And for that the blame must go to these old men, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs...
Who were too busy thanking the Mohawks in Ontario for their support, and feasting and dancing, to talk to the prime minister.
Even as millions of Canadians were severely inconvenienced, more than a thousand lost their jobs, and many others were deprived of such basics as food and medicine.
Those patriarchal chiefs didn't seem to understand that no prime minister of Canada could allow this to happen...
Not if the reconciliation process was to be saved...
For quite apart from the political heat, and the abuse hurled at him by the diseased and desperate Andrew Scheer.
Dialogue has its limits. We are now in the third week of illegal blockades and Justin Trudeau’s weak leadership is costing Canadians. When will the Prime Minister enforce the law and put an end to these illegal blockades? #cdnpoli— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 21, 2020
I believe that it was that threat to reconciliation that bothered Justin Trudeau the most.
For unlike the Ugly American and his fascist Cons, he believes in it like a real Canadian leader should.
In the last few months Justin Trudeau has had to deal with one crisis after the other, and there are many more ahead. But he has handled himself well.
And all who believe in this country and its values, should be thankful that he's our prime minister...
